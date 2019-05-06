Wake Up With BWW 5/6: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Kick off a brand new week by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

Yesterday the winners were announced for the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards. Pass Over won Outstanding Play, while Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future took home the title of Outstanding Musical! Check out the full list below!

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune officially began previews on May 4! The show stars Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon.

Read more about these and other stories below!

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Eddie Perfect!. (more...)

2) BWW Review: EL GATO MONTES at Dorothy Chandler PAVILION

by Maria Nockin

On May 4, 2019, Los Angeles Opera presented a colorful, opulent production of Manuel Penella's opera EL GATO MONTES (THE WILDCAT) at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Starring in the cast were Placido Domingo as Juanillo, El Gato, with Ana Maria Martinez as Solea and Arturo Chacon-Cruz as Raphael, El Macareno. Needless to say the house was packed. . (more...)

3) Broadway at the Cabaret: Joe Iconis & Family, Paulo Szot & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City. Highlights this week include a celebration of this season's Broadway debuts, Joe Iconis & Family, Paulo Szot, and Paul Alexander Nolan with former costars Carmen Cusack and Jessie Fisher.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: MISS JULIE, Jermyn Street Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina

Miss Julie returns to London wearing the outstanding threads previously seen in Tom Littler's production at Jermyn Street Theatre in 2017. The new run plays in rep with Creditors, the other August Strindberg-Howard Brenton endeavour presented by the company and acts as an echo chamber for the thematic veins of the other.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at The Morgan-Wixson

The Morgan-Wixson Mainstage presents its third show of 2019, And Then There Were None. Directed by Michael Thomas-Visgar and produced by Larry Gesling, this classic whodunnit runs May 4 through May 26.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Leslie Odom, Jr., Sarah Stiles, and more will appear at the Vineyard Gala tonight!

The 2019 Gala fundraiser will celebrate Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist and Vineyard Board Member, Colman Domingo. The annual benefit Gala will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, beginning at 6:00pm at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

Kristin Chenoweth headlines Second Stage's 40th birthday gala tonight!

At this one-night-only gala, Second Stage will honor 40 actors for their continued collaboration with the institution - from its first productions to today. The evening's honorees, all of whom have appeared in at least two Second Stage productions, include Brooke Adams, Kevin Bacon, David Aaron Baker, David WilsonBarnes, Derrick Baskin, Annette Bening, Emily Bergl, Reed Birney, Stephanie J. Block, Tracee Chimo, Liza Colón-Zayas, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Frankie R. Faison, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Gerroll, John Glover, Daniel Eric Gold, Tony Goldwyn, Robyn Goodman, Ari Graynor, Judith Ivey, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Brian Kerwin, Christine Lahti, Kristolyn Lloyd, Marsha Mason, James McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, Kathy Najimy, Manu Narayan, Cynthia Nixon, Rory O'Malley, Kellie Overbey, Annie Parisse, Susan Pourfar, Katharine Powell, Maria Elena Ramirez, Armando Riesco, Thomas Sadoski, Sherie Rene Scott, Thom Sesma, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe and Charlayne Woodard. The evening will be Co-Chaired by Second Stage Theater's Board of Trustees.

BWW Exclusive: Ken Fallin Draws the Stage - HADESTOWN

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with renowned caricature artist Ken Fallin, a life-long theater enthusiast, who has drawn many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Below, check out his latest illustration, featuring André De Shields, Patrick Page, and Amber Gray in Hadestown.

What we're watching: Watch Lesli Margherita, James Monroe Iglehart, and More in STAR WARS DAS MUSICAL at BroadwayCon 2017

BroadwayCon 2017 brought us the premiere of Star Wars Das Musical, conceived and written by Broadway's own Lesli Margherita.

Over two years later, a full video has been released of the show, which was directed and produced by Lauren Bass.

The mini musical stars Lesli Margherita as Princess Leia, James Monroe Iglehart as Narrator/Darth Vader, James Snyder as Luke Skywalker, Richard Blake as Han Solo, Stephanie Klemons as Mon Mothma, Max Crumm as Obi Wan, Charles South as Darth Vader (dancer) and Ariana DeBose.

Social Butterfly: Paul Alexander Nolan and Carmen Cusack Perform 'Whoa Mama' From BRIGHT STAR

Carmen Cusack made an appearance during Paul Alexander Nolan's show at Feinstein's/54 Below last night. The pair performed "Whoa Mama" by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell from the musical Bright Star, in which they both starred.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adrienne Warren, who turns 32 today!

Adrienne Warren made her West End debut in the World Premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in the title role of Tina Turner (Evening Standard & WhatsOnStage Award Nominations). She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include:The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. She is also a voice over artists, in which she is currently the voice of Maybelline New York. TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".

