Leslie Odom, Jr., Sarah Stiles, and More Join Vineyard Gala Lineup

Vineyard Theatre announces that Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (HAMILTON), Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles (TOOTSIE), Ngozi Anyanwu (GOOD GRIEF), and Kathryn Erbe ("Law & Order: Criminal Intent"), and DJ Crystal Clear will join the line-up of stars set for the company's 2019 Gala fundraiser celebrating Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist and Vineyard Board Member, Colman Domingo. The annual benefit Gala will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, beginning at 6:00pm at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Single tickets for the show only are available for $150. Tickets can be purchased by emailing gala@vineyardtheatre.org, calling 212-353-3366, ext. 1227, or visiting https://www.vineyardtheatre.org/vineyard-theatre-2019-gala.

Previous announced performers and speakers will include Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar," THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS), Ariana DeBose (Upcoming West Side Story, SUMMER), Rebecca Naomi Jones(PASSING STRANGE, OKLAHOMA), Forrest McClendon (THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, CABIN IN THE SKY), Alex Newell (ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, "Glee"), Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, DOT), Harris M. Turner (SUMMER), Sharon Washington (THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, DOT), Daniel J. Watts (HAMILTON, LIGHTS OUT: NAT "KING" COLE), Christian Dante White (HELLO DOLLY!, MY FAIR LADY), with more to be announced. The evening's entertainment will be directed by Robert O'Hara (SLAVE PLAY) and Macy Schmidt (Feinstein's/54 Below) will serve as Music Director.

The Vineyard's Gala event will include a cocktail hour with DJ Crystal Clear, auction, dinner, and performances featuring artists of stage and screen. Tables are $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, and individual tickets are $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000. Single tickets for the show only are available for $150. Tickets can be purchased by emailing gala@vineyardtheatre.org, calling 212-353-3366, ext. 1227, or visiting https://www.vineyardtheatre.org/vineyard-theatre-2019-gala. Funds raised will benefit The Vineyard's 2018-2019 Season.

Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominated artist Colman Domingo's plays include DOT (Samuel French) and A BOY AND HIS SOUL (Oberon Books), both of which premiered in New York at Vineyard Theatre, and WILD WITH HAPPY (Dramatist Play Service), among others. He co-wrote the Broadway musical SUMMER. His Barrymore Award-winning musical LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE had its West Coast premiere at The Geffen Playhouse this winter. His work has been produced by The Vineyard (where he serves on the Board), The Public, Humana Festival of New American Plays, New York Stage and Film, A.C.T, The Tricycle Theater in London, Brisbane Powerhouse in Australia, among others. He is the recipient of Lucille Lortel, Obie, AUDELCO and GLAAD awards for his work. His theater career of over 28 years spans The West End, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Australia, France and regional theaters across America. The multi-hyphenate artist has two television series in the works for AMC and HBO, both of which he will EP and write. He has starred in films such as Selma, Lincoln, The Butler, and The Birth of a Nation. He recently starred in the heralded film If Beale Street Could Talk, directed by Barry Jenkins, and in AMC's TV series "Fear the Walking Dead."

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to nurturing the voices of daring artists, and to developing and producing work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world from new perspectives. One of the country's preeminent centers for the creation and production of new plays and musicals, our work seeks to push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.

The Vineyard's 2018-19 season includes Ngozi Anyanwu's GOOD GRIEF, directed by Awoye Timpo, Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy", directed by Danya Taymor and Mara Nelson-Greenberg's DO YOU FEEL ANGER?, directed by Margot Bordelon. Notable premieres include David Cale's HARRY CLARKE (2018 Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel awards); Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's INDECENT (two 2017 Tony Awards); two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, Paula Vogel's HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE and Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' GLORIA; Nicky Silver's THE LYONS; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's AVENUE Q (Tony Award, Best Musical); Kander, Ebb, and Thompson's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Lanie Robertson's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL; Polly Pen's GOBLIN MARKET; Tarell Alvin McCraney's WIG OUT!; Jenny Schwartz' GOD'S EAR; Will Eno's MIDDLETOWN; Becky Mode's FULLY COMMITTED; Colman Domingo's DOT; and many more.

The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Susan Stroman Directing Award provide residences to early-career artists, and our education programs serve over 700 NYC public high school students annually, culminating in the Rebel Verses Youth Arts Festival in collaboration with Developing Artists. Works developed and premiered at our home in Union Square have gone on to be seen around the world, and The Vineyard is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie and Lucille Lortel awards for artistic excellence.

Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





