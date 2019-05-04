VIDEO: Paul Alexander Nolan and Carmen Cusack Perform 'Whoa Mama' From BRIGHT STAR

Carmen Cusack made an appearance during Paul Alexander Nolan's show at Feinstein's/54 Below last night. The pair performed "Whoa Mama" by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell from the musical Bright Star, in which they both starred.

Nolan's concert series continues on May 4 and 7, 2019. Cusack will appear at all performances. Nolan's Once co-star Jessie Fisher will be a guest star on May 7.

Paul Alexander Nolan has appeared in Escape To Margaritaville, Bright Star, Jesus Christ Superstar, Once, Chicago, and Doctor Zhivago.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the upcoming shows, visit https://54below.com/events/paul-alexander-nolan/.





