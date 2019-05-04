VIDEO: Watch Lesli Margherita, James Monroe Iglehart, and More in STAR WARS DAS MUSICAL at BroadwayCon 2017

BroadwayCon 2017 brought us the premiere of Star Wars Das Musical, conceived and written by Broadway's own Lesli Margherita.

Over two years later, a full video has been released of the show, which was directed and produced by Lauren Bass.

The mini musical stars Lesli Margherita as Princess Leia, James Monroe Iglehart as Narrator/Darth Vader, James Snyder as Luke Skywalker, Richard Blake as Han Solo, Stephanie Klemons as Mon Mothma, Max Crumm as Obi Wan, Charles South as Darth Vader (dancer) and Ariana DeBose.

Watch the full production below!

Lesli Margherita is an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in Zorro The Musical. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. Last winter, Lesli was seen off-Broadway starring as Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force Who's Holiday. Her hilarious show-stopping performance earned her critical acclaim as well as a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Solo Show and an Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Solo Performance. Lesli most recently starred opposite Yvette Nicole Brown in the ABC sitcom pilot "Most Likely To." She currently recurs on three television dramas: "Homeland" (Showtime), "Instinct" (CBS), and "Seven Seconds" (Netflix). Last fall Lesli starred opposite Topher Grace, Taye Diggs and JC Chasez in the feature film Opening Night, available on Netflix and iTunes.





