Broadway at the Cabaret: Joe Iconis & Family, Paulo Szot & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, May 5 - 11, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2018-2019 Season

May 6 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. No matter if they are fresh out of college or already legends on the YouTube cabaret circuit, getting that magical news is something they will never forget. With giant ape puppets, a fabulous non-binary plural oracle, a devious ghost, and a whopping THREE Chers, this season is one for the books. From shows that premiered in Jersey, to shows about Jersey -join us at Feinstein's/54 Below, as we celebrate the amazing and landmark 2018-2019 season of Broadway debuts.

Joe Iconis & Family

May 6 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Iconis has penned the musicals Be More Chill (currently playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and his upcoming musicals include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Love In Hate Nation.

Paul Alexander Nolan feat. Carmen Cusack and more!

May 7 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Paul Alexander Nolan has strongly impressed Broadway audiences with his starring roles in Escape To Margaritaville, Bright Star, Jesus Christ Superstar, Once, Chicago, and Doctor Zhivago. Paul now brings his long-awaited cabaret solo debut to Feinstein's/54 Below! This musical road trip will feature a variety of styles from musical theatre to rock, country, bluegrass, folk, and pop. Paul will be joined by special guest Carmen Cusack (Tony nominee for Bright Star, Wicked) at all performances, and his Once co-star Jessie Fisher on May 7.

Paulo Szot

May 9-11 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

For a limited 3 night engagement only, and as part of his international tour, Feinstein's/54 Below audiences can prepare to swoon as the Tony Award winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) lends his extraordinary voice to a luxurious program with songs from his native Brazil, celebrating the music of Tom Jobim and Frank Sinatra during their magical encounter 50 years ago, along with a selection of the most romantic Broadway songs. It'll be some enchanted evening, be sure!

GR42 Sings Rogers & Hammerstein

May 10 at Green Room 42 - BUY TICKETS

The Green Room 42 is proud to bring the third show of The Music of... series, now a monthly resident show, "GR42 Sings" back to it's stage! This time we are bringing you the golden age of music: Rodgers & Hammerstein. "GR42 Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein" is a night where we will explore Rodgers & Hammerstein's vast career. Our talented group of singers shall help you reminisce on all the great musical scores that have helped shape the musical theater world of today. From Oklahoma through The Sound of Music, "GR42 sings Rodgers & Hammerstein" is a one-night-only cabaret that you're not going to want to miss!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You