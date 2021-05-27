Wake Up With BWW 5/27: TONY AWARDS Set September Date, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

CBS and Tony Award Productions will present THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK! on Sunday, September 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

Watch Ben Platt sing 'Waving Through a Window' in an all new film spot for Dear Evan Hansen!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) The 74th Annual Tony Awards Will Air This September (in Two Parts)

CBS and Tony Award Productions will present THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK! on Sunday, September 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

2) VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Waving Through a Window' in New DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Spot

by Stage Tube

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. . (more...)

3) Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick has announced that the newly reestablished College of Fine Arts will be named in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose remarkable career as an actor, director, writer, and producer inspired millions around the world.. (more...)

4) Jason Danieley-Directed THE FULL MONTY and More Announced for Skylight Music Theatre 2021- 2022 Season

Artistic Director Michael Unger today unveiled Skylight Music Theatre's 2021-2022 season, which marks the theatre's return to in-person performances after more than one year. It will be Unger's first official season since joining Skylight in 2019, due to cancelled shows during the pandemic. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Shostakovich's The Nose Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. From October 26, 2013.

- Broadway's Next on Stage returns tonight at 8pm. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 5!

- Tonight at 8pm, Stars in the House continues with special guests TBA.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: George Salazar Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite George Salazar, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 30 (3pm and 8pm).

What we're watching: WEST SIDE STORY Star Ariana DeBose Opens the BROADWAY AT TAVERN Series

TodayTix Originals brought Broadway back to Tavern on the Green with the opening night of Broadway at Tavern last night, a special series of live concerts from stars of the New York stage under the stars at New York's most iconic eatery. Safely reuniting Broadway's best artists with audiences, this exclusive TodayTix Originals concert series launched last night on Tuesday, May 25 with a one-night-only performance by original Hamilton cast member and star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose.

