Wake Up With BWW 5/27: HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Will Broadcast Online, Equity Updates on Returning to Work, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Hairspray Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 7:00pm BST and be available for 48 hours. The production stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and more!

Actors' Equity and Dr. David Michaels have shared steps for getting actors back to work. On whether Actors Equity Association is considering green-lighting actors to participate in productions in regions that have been least affected by the pandemic, Executive director of Actors' Equity Association Mary McColl responded,: "We are not in a position yet that we are in a position [to give] a go-ahead."

A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues reopen. Learn more about the results of the survey below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online

Hairspray Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 7:00pm BST and be available for 48 hours. The stream will be available on The Shows Must Go On's YouTube channel for viewers in Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.. (more...)

2) QUIZ: Build Your Broadway Closet and We'll Tell You Which New Cast Recording You Should Listen To!

by BWW Quizzes

Are you picking Glinda's classic pink Popular dress or Beetlejuice's iconic striped jacket? Build your Broadway closet with our quiz!. (more...)

3) New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen

A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues reopen.. (more...)

4) Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 5!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: See Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Mark Hamill and More in the Official Trailer for ROYALTIES on Quibi

by TV News Desk

Quibi has released the first trailer for its new series Royalties, from Emmy & Golden Globe Award-winning actor and songwriter Darren Criss.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Michael Arden

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- A new episode of Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge premieres live today at 12pm. Tune in as he chats with Chad Kimball! Click here to watch!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Manon Lescaut, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Today is Beetlejuice Day on Broadway Babysitters! Gilbert L. Bailey II hosts a Song/Story Time, Alex Brightman hosts a Snack & Chat, and Connor Gallagher hosts a Dance Party. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continue today with Joel Harper-Jackson! Learn more here!

Updates:

Actors' Equity and Dr. David Michaels Share Steps for Getting Actors Back to Work

"The theatre, in terms of COVID-19 exposure, presents a challenge unlike any other industry," said Michaels. "Our understanding of our primary tools to reduce exposure (distancing, personal protective equipment, sanitation)... they are challenging in some situations and impossible in others in the theatre."

On whether Actors Equity Association is considering green-lighting actors to participate in productions in regions that have been least affected by the pandemic, Executive director of Actors' Equity Association Mary McColl responded,: "We are not in a position yet that we are in a position [to give] a go-ahead."

Amanda Kloots Shares That Doctors Continue to See Small Improvements in Nick Cordero's Health

"They saw some success with proning Nick, so they are going to continue doing that with him, where they flip him on his tummy and then put him on his back, and then back on his tummy," says Kloots. "They are seeing some improvement with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising."

"They also started some new antibiotics and a high dose of Vitamin C to start working on his immune system. All of these things seem to be slowly helping, and we're just keeping our fingers crossed that we'll continue to see improvements."

BWW Exclusive: Living Room Concerts: FUN HOME Star Beth Malone Sings 'Ring Of Keys'

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got Fun Home's Beth Malone performing a number she was planning to sing at Broadway Backwards. Watch the Tony Award nominee swap Allisons in Fun Home as she sings 'Ring of Keys!'

What we're geeking out over: BC/EFA to Stream CHITA: A LEGENDARY CELEBRATION Featuring Concert + Exclusive Interviews With Chita Rivera

Chita: A Legendary Celebration , Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' one-night-only evening of song and dance celebrating the legendary Chita Rivera, returns this Friday, May 29, 2020, in an exclusive stream benefiting Broadway Cares and its COVID-19 emergency efforts.

The free stream is set for 8 pm Eastern and can be watched at broadwaycares.org/chita and on Broadway Cares' social media channels.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles