VIDEO: See Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Mark Hamill and More in the Official Trailer for ROYALTIES on Quibi

Quibi has released the first trailer for its new series Royalties, from Emmy & Golden Globe Award-winning actor and songwriter Darren Criss. Royalties is a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world's biggest hits.

The show follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo - Sara and Pierce - as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week. Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities - the newly announced guest talent - portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Watch the trailer below!

On June 1st in tandem with the series premiere, music performed by the ROYALTIES Cast during the first three episodes will be released. As subsequent episodes air, new music will follow daily through the season finale on June 10th. Following the final episode, the full Royalties: Season 1 (Music from the Original Quibi Series) Official Soundtrack arrives on June 12.

The comedy will feature twelve original songs and ten music videos, all co-written by Criss, featuring performances by Jordan Fisher, Julianne Hough, Jackie Tohn, Bonnie McKee, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Mark Hamill, Rufus Wainwright, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Related Articles