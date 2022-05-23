Wake Up With BWW 5/23: SMASH Musical Teases Broadway Run, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

SMASH musical reading

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the Smash musical, which held a reading this past weekend and is teasing a future Broadway run!

Plus, Hugh Jackman celebrates Sutton Foster's Drama League Award win at The Music Man, New York Governor Kathy Hochul visits Girl From The North Country, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

SMASH: THE MUSICAL Has First Reading; Teases Future Broadway Run

by Marissa Tomeo

Today, composer Marc Shaiman shared via Facebook post that the first reading of 'SMASH- The Musical' took place on Friday, May 20th. The musical is centered around the hit NBC television show, which has a successful two season run back in 2012. . (more...)

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Celebrates Sutton Foster's Drama League Award Win with Curtain Call Speech

by Marissa Tomeo

On Friday night, May 20th, Hugh Jackman made a curtain call speech at The Music Man in honor of Sutton Foster's recent Drama League win. Foster, who currently stars as Marian Paroo alongside Jackman's Harold Hill, was awarded the 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.. (more...)

VIDEO: Chris Manuel Shares Why Audiences are Loving the PRETTY WOMAN National Tour on Survival Jobs

by Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with equally handsome and talented Chris Manuel who made his touring debut in the hit musical 'Pretty Woman' as Adam Pascal's understudy in 2021! The Bridgeport, Connecticut native shares a few of his favorite past survival jobs, and how his performance as 'Robert Kennedy' in the one person play RFK at the Music Theatre of Connecticut led to him finding theatrical representation! . (more...)

BWW Interview: How Broadway Gave Matthew Morrison 'Credibility' For SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

by Michael Major

Before the world knew him as Will Schuester on the hit television series Glee, Matthew Morrison was dancing on Broadway in the ensemble of shows like Footloose and the Rocky Horror Show. Now, Morrison is discussing how his time on Broadway has given him 'credibility' for being a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.. (more...)

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: HANGMEN's Alfie Allen

by BroadwayWorld TV

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Alfie Allen!. (more...)

School Spotlight: Emerson College- Department of Performing Arts

by Carian Lynée Parker

Located in Boston's theatre district, Emerson's Department of Performing Arts helps artists develop the tools needed to become a master of their craft. Education at Emerson includes rigorous studio work, scholastic engagement, hands-on experiences, and real-world opportunities in the Boston theatre scene.. (more...)

Photos: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Stops by Broadway's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

by Marissa Tomeo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Girl From The North Country on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre this evening. Prior to the show, she visited with the cast and came onstage to give brief remarks about Broadway's resilience and the comeback of New York City. . (more...)

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's Arnulfo Maldonado

by BroadwayWorld TV

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Arnulfo Maldonado!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

MTC's Spring Gala will be held tonight, featuring performances from Company, Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more! Learn more here.

Shuler Hensley and LaChanze host the 2022 High School Theatre Festival at the Winter Garden Theatre tonight. Learn more here.

Ryann Redmond, Jelani Remy, Jason Gotay, and more will take part in the in 7th Annual Broadway For Self Help Africa concert tonight. Learn more here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!