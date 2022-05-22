School Spotlight: Emerson College- Department of Performing Arts

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Emerson College- Department of Performing Arts

Boston Mailing Address:

120 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02116

Phone: 617-824-8500

Located in Boston's theatre district, Emerson's Department of Performing Arts helps artists develop the tools needed to become a master of their craft. Education at Emerson includes rigorous studio work, scholastic engagement, hands-on experiences, and real-world opportunities in the Boston theatre scene.

All performing arts programs include a core liberal arts curriculum. The department offers nine different BFA degrees:

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting

The BFA in Acting is intensive and designed to help future artists develop a clear process that will sustain them in professional work. The program, therefore, is intended for students who find themselves craving more trust, connection, and exploration through ensemble work and a strong individual focus on the craft itself.

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre

The BFA in Musical Theatre program's mission nurtures important foundations in students such as teamwork, preparation, managing the business, and seeking conclusions about the nature of the creative process. Through the supplementary study of liberal arts, the program exposes students to a more holistic approach to the craft.

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Stage & Screen Design/Technology

The BFA in Stage and Screen Design/Technology provides students with the tools to work across the mediums of theatre, television, and film. This interdisciplinary program taught collaboratively with the Department of Visual and Media Arts-one of the premier film schools in the United States is one of the first undergraduate programs in the country to offer a complete degree in design for both stage and screen.

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Stage & Production Management

Stage and Production Management students discover and develop their skills in collaboration, process, and leadership within the art of theatre! Through this, the Stage and Production Management curriculum will thoroughly prepare students for a career as a stage or production manager.

Bachelor of the Fine Arts in Theatre & Performance

Emerson's BFA in Theatre & Performance is an actor training program that combines the rigor of sequential studio courses with the flexibility to explore a diverse world of possibilities.

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Design/Technology

A BFA in Theatre Design/Technology prepares students to enter the theatre industry as a professional: fluent in the language of design and technology, conversant in the tools encountered at theatres throughout the country, and a strong understanding of the essentials of design.

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Education & Performance

Emerson College's BFA in Theatre Education & Performance program integrates the fields of theatre arts and education in the classroom, in the community, and on the stage. Students and faculty believe in the transformative power of theatre to shape society and change lives.

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Education

Emerson College's BFA in Theatre Education integrates the fields of theatre arts and education in the classroom, in the community, and on the stage. Students and faculty see education as the tool with which they create the future.

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre

Emerson College's BFA in Theatre offers dynamic, comprehensive training grounded in the liberal arts. With a structure artfully balanced between study and practice, breadth and depth, arts and academics, students will explore the world of theatre and theatre within the world.

Notable Alumni?

Henry Winkler, Denis Leary, Mario Cantone, and David Gross