Ryann Redmond, Jelani Remy, Jason Gotay & More to Star in 7th Annual BROADWAY FOR SELF HELP AFRICA Concert

Madison Wells Forward, the philanthropic division of Madison Wells, is partnering with the organization Self Help Africa to present the seventh annual concert event: Broadway for Self Help Africa on Monday, May 23 at 7:00pm at The Cutting Room in NYC (44 E. 32nd Street).



Tickets are now available by visiting The Cutting Room's event page HERE.

Broadway talent will sparkle for charity when they take to the stage in a special musical benefit for the Self Help Africa organization. Stars taking part include Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, If/Then, Frozen), Jelani Remy (Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Emily Schultheis (Wicked, Almost Famous), Kevin Clay (The Book Of Mormon), CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, "Gossip Girl"), Cristina Rae ("America's Got Talent"), Antoine Smith (MJ, The Color Purple, Memphis), Michael Hartung (Peter Pan Live; Hello, Dolly!), Chad Burris (Frozen, Mean Girls, Almost Famous) and James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful), with more to be announced!

Broadway for Self Help Africa will be led by musical director of Broadway's Pretty Woman & off-Broadway's acclaimed Little Shop of Horrors, Will Van Dyke.



Self Help Africa is a leading international development charity with an expertise in small-scale farming and growing family-farm businesses dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in rural Africa. 250 million people in Africa, farmers and their families, suffer hunger and malnutrition, struggling in extreme rural poverty without enough food; left behind by rising economic growth. Self Help Africa is motivated by injustice, expertise in small-scale agriculture and family-farm business, and the opportunity to help small farmers change the lives of their families. For more information, visit: selfhelpafrica.org



Madison Wells Forward is the philanthropic division of Madison Wells, an award-winning, independent production company. Madison Wells Forward's mission is to amplify local programs geared towards transforming communities through education, awareness, and social action. The division partners with a diverse range of charitable organizations with a focus on those which are pushing boundaries and supporting women & other systematically excluded voices. Through collaboration with passionate leaders and thoughtful execution, the division aims to directly impact our industry and our local communities, integrating DEI into our funding, storytelling, and work across philanthropy. For more information about Madison Wells Forward, visit madisonwellsmedia.com/forward