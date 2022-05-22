SMASH: THE MUSICAL Has First Reading; Teases Future Broadway Run

Today, composer Marc Shaiman shared via Facebook post that the first reading of "SMASH- The Musical" took place on Friday, May 20th. The musical is centered around the hit NBC television show, which has a successful two season run back in 2012. News about the musical was announced back in 2020, with more information revealed in February of 2022 about the plans for a workshop in the summer.

Shaiman shared that the script is by Bob Martin and Rick Elice and music and lyrics are by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. He also shared some of the performers present, namely Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Daniel Breaker, Krysta Rodriguez, Kristine Nielsen, Christian Thompson, Maddie Baillio, Bonnie Milligan and Megan Hilty as well as an ensemble, all under the musical direction of Stephen Oremus.

The composer hints at a new song, and thanked producers Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt, and Neil Meron, who oversaw the week-long workshop.

Read Shaiman's full post below!