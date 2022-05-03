COMPANY, SIX, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More to Perform at MTC's 2022 Spring Gala

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 23 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street) honoring Bobbie Olsen, a former member of Manhattan Theatre Club's Board of Directors. The Gala will feature performances by the casts of many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mrs. Doubtfire, Paradise Square, Six, Tina and more. All performances are subject to change.

The Music Director of the evening will be Jason Michael Webb and sound design will be Leon Rothenberg.

This year, MTC will honor former long-time MTC Board member Roberta G. "Bobbie" Olsen. Bobbie was an early supporter and advocate for MTC Education and later chaired the Education Council. She also champions MTC's artistic mission by underwriting a 20-year commitment to fund numerous play commissions and artistic development initiatives.

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher, SVP and Controller, PepsiCo, and Thomas F. Secunda, Founding Partner, Bloomberg.

The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7 PM, followed by dinner and the gala performance beginning at approximately 9:15 PM. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission as a leading non-profit theatre company developing and producing contemporary plays on and off-Broadway, as well as its renowned education program, which deepens students' understanding of themselves and the world through the medium of theatre.

Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $5,000, $3,500, and $2,500. Tables of 10 are also available for $50,000, $35,000, and $25,000. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/gala or by calling (212) 399-3000, ext. 4147.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 27 Tony Awards, 40 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Manhattan Theatre Club is committed to being an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices while upholding the values of community, equity, access, and belonging. We understand that the United States is a country founded on white supremacy and anti-Blackness, and that these belief systems are tightly woven throughout American arts and culture. We recognize MTC's place within that history, and understand that uprooting biases requires ongoing work. To this end, we have been reviewing, and are continuing to review, our policies and practices in order to create an inclusive, anti-racist environment for our artists, staff members, and audiences. We wish to express solidarity with and gratitude towards those from historically oppressed communities whose voices have raised consciousness and encouraged action. We will continue to post regular progress reports on our website at manhattantheatreclub.com/edi.

To ensure the health and safety of everyone, proof of vaccination will be required to attend.