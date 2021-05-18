Wake Up With BWW 5/18: IN THE HEIGHTS Photos and Video, 54 Below Will Reopen Next Month, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Watch an all new exclusive clip from the upcoming In The Heights film, featuring Anthony Ramos and the cast performing 'Carnaval del Barrio', plus all new production photos!

After a 15-month shutdown due to COVID-19, "Broadway's Supper Club" Feinstein's/54 Below will reopen its iconic red door for live performances on June 17, 2021. Check out the full upcoming lineup below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Watch All of MCC Theater's MISCAST21

Just this weekend, the best of Broadway gathered for MCC's Miscast- one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen once again took to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Anthony Ramos and the Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS Perform 'Carnaval Del Barrio' in New Film Clip

An exclusive clip from the upcoming In The Heights film premiered last night during the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The clip features Anthony Ramos and the cast performing the song 'Carnaval del Barrio.'. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: See New Production Photos From IN THE HEIGHTS Film!

'In the Heights' fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.. (more...)

4) Feinstein's/54 Below To Reopen June 17; Upcoming Concerts to Feature Andy Karl & Orfeh, Andre De Shields, Alice Ripley & More!

After a 15-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic, proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel have announced that "Broadway's Supper Club" Feinstein's/54 Below will reopen its iconic red door for live performances on June 17, 2021. . (more...)

5) Patti LuPone, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lea Salonga & More Will Take Part in SHOW OF TITLES from Broadway's Best Shows

Broadway's Best Shows has just announced a musical extravaganza with dozens of Broadway stars performing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals. "Show of Titles" will be available on June 8, 2021 for a limited time only. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Shiri Maimon

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mozart's Idomeneo Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From March 25, 2017.

- Tonight at 8pm, Stars in the House continues with guest host Jessica Kirson and guests TBA from the Hulu hit documentary "Hysterical".

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Celebrate 50 Years of GODSPELL with a Mega-Reunion on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Prepare ye, for a Godspell mega-reunion! Fifty years ago today, on May 17, 1971, a musical phenomenon opened off-Broadway.

What began as a master's thesis project for Carnegie Mellon student John-Michael Tebelak, would go on to entertain the masses on Broadway and off, in Toronto, on multiple national tours, on the big screen and of course, eventually at regional theatres and schools all over the world.

What we're watching: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Sing as Liza Minnelli in HALSTON

Krysta Rodriguez stars as Liza Minnelli in "Halston," a new Ryan Murphy limited series now on Netflix.

Check out a clip of Rodriguez performing as Liza Minnelli on the show below!

Can we take a moment to talk about how show-stopping Krysta Rodriguez is as Liza Minnelli in Halston? And she did all her own singing!



An all-around smash performance pic.twitter.com/toWYH7dVYR - Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2021

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!