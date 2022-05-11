Wake Up With BWW 5/11: Stephanie J. Block in SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Stephanie J. Block

Today's top stories include Stephanie J. Block starring in Sunset Boulevard as part of the Kennedy Center's 2022-23 season!

Today's Top Stories

SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, and More Set For 2022-23 Kennedy Center Season

by Stephi Wild

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announces its 2022-2023 Theater Season featuring the return of the Kennedy Center's acclaimed, self-produced Broadway Center Stage series. The series will include Stephanie J. Block starring in Sunset Boulevard. . (more...)

VIDEO: Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson Play the 'Broadway BFF Test' on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

by Michael Major

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson sat down with Andy Cohen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live last night to discuss their current Broadway run in Take Me Out. The pair was also joined by Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Eduardo Ramos, and Carl Lundstedt, their fellow cast members from the show who also served as bartenders.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Amy Adams and More in Rehearsal For THE GLASS MENAGERIE

by Stephi Wild

Second Half Productions has today released rehearsal images for The Glass Menagerie, a new production of Tennessee Williams's celebrated memory play, directed by award-winning director Jeremy Herrin. . (more...)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Embark on North American Tour in 2023

by Stephi Wild

Today, it was announced that the North American Tour of the acclaimed Girl From The North Country, nominated for 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will have its technical rehearsals and tour premiere at Hennepin Theatre Trust's historic Orpheum Theatre in the Fall of 2023. . (more...)

Voting Opens For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

by BWW Awards

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that voting is now open for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.. (more...)

Woman Indicted in Fatal Shoving of Barbara Maier Gustern Ordered Held Without Bail

by Chloe Rabinowitz

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, 26 year-old Lauren Pazienza was arrested and charged with fatally shoving Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern. Pazienza was charged with manslaughter, and was initially released on bail. Today, it has been reported that Pazienza was ordered held without bail.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Broadway's Best Unite for 'You Are Enough' Music Video

by BroadwayWorld TV

Creators Aron Accurso and Rachel Griffin Accurso, along with director Angelo Soriano and producer Laura Kriete Bain today released a world premiere music video for their original song, 'You Are Enough,' in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and to support Bring Change to Mind.. (more...)

Photos: ASSASSINS Concert Cast Takes Their Bows

by Jennifer Broski

Last night, Classic Stage Company held a one-night-only concert performance of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins on Broadway to benefit CSC. Featuring the complete cast of CSC's hit 2021 production, the performance of Assassins took place on Monday, May 9 at 7pm at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre.. (more...)

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/8/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/8/2022.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Belfast Girls begins previews at Irish Rep tonight, learn more here!

Eureka Day begins previews at Asolo Rep tonight, learn more here!

Knoxville closes at Asolo Rep tonight, check out photos here!

