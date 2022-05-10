Woman Indicted in Fatal Shoving of Barbara Maier Gustern Ordered Held Without Bail

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, 26 year-old Lauren Pazienza was arrested and charged with fatally shoving Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern. Pazienza was charged with manslaughter, and was initially released on bail. Today, it has been reported that Pazienza was ordered held without bail.

According to New York ABC station WABC, Pazienza was remanded into custody, with the judge citing a recent bail reform change that allows judges to consider the seriousness of harm caused.

Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern passed away on March 15 at age 87 after being pushed to the ground outside of her apartment building in Manhattan. She died from a traumatic brain injury.

Gustern had coached the singer Debbie Harry, and recently coached the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!.

"I've never been hit so hard in my life," Ms. Gustern told her friend and colleague Barbara Bleier after the attack. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was taken to the hospital before being transferred to Bellevue Medical Center.

