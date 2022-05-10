VIDEO: Watch Broadway's Best Unite for 'You Are Enough' Music Video

Creators Aron Accurso and Rachel Griffin Accurso, along with director Angelo Soriano and producer Laura Kriete Bain today released a world premiere music video for their original song, "You Are Enough," in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and to support Bring Change to Mind. BroadwayWorld is very excited bring you the video exclusively below!

"You Are Enough" was originally part of a larger choral suite commissioned by the University of Michigan Men's Glee Club (conducted by Mark Stover). Once the pandemic hit and it became clear that Broadway would be shuttered for much longer than anyone thought, the Accursos reinvented their idea as a music video for the masses. They felt the song could go a long way toward encouraging people, both members of the arts community and beyond, to take care of their mental and emotional health, to remember that they are enough, and that there is no shame in asking for help when you need it. So they gathered their Broadway friends and got to work!

In addition to the video, the team behind "You Are Enough" has partnered with Bring Change to Mind, an organization whose mission is to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. BC2M creates multimedia campaigns, curates storytelling movements, and develops youth programs to encourage a diverse cultural conversation around mental health. Those who can are encouraged to donate in conjunction with "You Are Enough."

"Society teaches us to be so hard on ourselves, and the pandemic has only complicated that," said creator Aron Accurso, who is the Associate Musical Director for Broadway's hit musical Aladdin. "Negative thoughts and labels weigh us down and limit us. My fervent hope is that during this Mental Health Awareness Month "You Are Enough" can help people to feel less alone, to know that they are indeed loved and supported, and to know that they are always enough, no matter what they are struggling with."

"We also hope that "You Are Enough" encourages conversations about mental health and how important it is to seek help for mental health conditions," said Rachel Griffin Accurso, creator and host of the popular You Tube show "Songs for Littles." "Getting help is strong, brave and nothing to be ashamed of. Mental health should be able to be talked about as openly as physical health is, and that is why we are so proud to be working with the wonderful folks at Bring Change to Mind."

"You Are Enough" features music and vocal arrangement by Aron Accurso, lyrics by Rachel Griffin Accurso, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman ("Schmigadoon," Anastasia). It is directed by Angelo Soriano and produced by Laura Kriete Bain.

Performers include Kathryn Allison (Company, Aladdin), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights), Natalie Kaye Clater (Hamilton), Ray Lee (Groundhog Day, Aladdin), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin, Annie), Olivia Donalson (Aladdin, Six Tour), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Katie Terza (The Visitor, Aladdin), Emily Croft (Rock of Ages 10th Anniversary Tour), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), Angelo Soriano (Aladdin), and Aron Accurso (Aladdin Associate Musical Director, The Dogs of Pripyat Composer).

The track is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever you get your music.