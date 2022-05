Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/8/22

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

Up for the week by attendance was: THE LITTLE PRINCE (27%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (14.1%), CHICAGO (10.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (9.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (9.2%), SIX (7.2%), PARADISE SQUARE (6.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (6.6%), BEETLEJUICE (5.5%), MJ THE MUSICAL (5.5%), MRS. DOUBTFIRE (5.1%), WICKED (4.5%), ALADDIN (4.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (4.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (4.1%), THE LION KING (3.7%), HAMILTON (3.4%), HADESTOWN (2.8%), THE MUSIC MAN (1.6%), AMERICAN BUFFALO (0.9%), PLAZA SUITE (0.8%), FUNNY GIRL (0.5%), COMPANY (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (-27.4%), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (-15.9%), HANGMEN (-15.1%), HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (-13.7%), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF (-11.8%), A STRANGE LOOP (-8.8%), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (-8.3%), THE MINUTES (-6.7%), TAKE ME OUT (-5.6%), BIRTHDAY CANDLES (-5.2%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (-3.9%), MACBETH (-3.3%), COME FROM AWAY (-2.1%),

