Wake Up With BWW 4/27: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY and IN THE HEIGHTS, and More!

The Phantom of the Opera's orchestra will be cut in half upon the production's return to the West End. Now, producer Cameron Mackintosh has spoken out about this, defending his decision.

During this weekend's Oscars ceremony, Broadway stars Ariana DeBose and Lin-Manuel Miranda shared exciting new looks at their upcoming film adaptations!

1) Cameron Mackintosh Defends Decision to Reduce THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Orchestra Size

2) Voting Now Open for Season 3 of Next on Stage!

Voting is now open for season 3 of Next on Stage! Your votes determine who makes the top 30 in our high school and college categories. The voting deadline is May 4 at midnight.. (more...)

3) VIDEOS: New Trailers for IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY Premiere at The Oscars

4) THE LAST FIVE YEARS, SATURDAY CHURCH, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS and More to Stream in May

BroadwayHD today announced their diverse lineup of new content, from musical classics to visually innovative new favorites. On May 1st, the Academy Award Best Picture winner An American in Paris starring Gene Kelly dances its way onto the platform, while theater spectacle Over There starring Harry and Luke Treadaway, joins the library on May 6th.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Lehár's The Merry Widow Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Alek Shrader, and Sir Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by Susan Stroman. From January 17, 2015. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm! Tonight's episode is Growing Up Annie and Sandy. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BroadwayWorld Launches Stage Mag 2.0 with a Sleek, New Design!

Since BroadwayWorld launched Stage Mag last year, hundreds of theaters around the world have enjoyed the convenience of creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions- from streaming to in-person. With Stage Mag, you're in control to create your very own show program, complete with traditional features like cover art, cast/creative team details, as well as cutting-edge extras that you'll find nowhere else!

Now, we're excited to launch an entirely new, alternate format. It's the same user-friendly program builder you've come to love, with an even more modern, sleek look. In addition to a new menu toolbar, the new design features a two column desktop format and a single column mobile variation, providing the ultimate viewing experience for your audience, regardless of how or where they choose to consume your Stage Mag.

What we're watching: Lesli Margherita, Beth Malone, Laura Osnes, and More Sing 'A REAL NICE CLAMBAKE'

Produced by Jared Zirilli, the cast includes (in order of appearance): Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Zorro), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Chicago), Beth Malone (Fun Home, Unsinkable Molly Brown), Emily Walton (Come From Away, Darling Grenadine), Jeanna deWaal (Diana, Kinky Boots), Austin Scott (Girl From The North Country, Hamilton), Whitney Bashor (Bridges Of Madison County, MJ), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges Of Madison County), James Snyder (If/Then, Harry Potter), Nik Walker (Aint Too Proud, Hamilton), Afra Hines (Shuffle Along, Summer), Kimberly Dodson (Summer, Harry Potter), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Annie), Lilli Cooper (Spongebob, Tootsie), Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), Laura Osnes (Bonnie And Clyde, Cinderella), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On), George Wendt (Cheers), and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful).

