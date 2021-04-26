BroadwayWorld Launches Stage Mag 2.0 with a Sleek, New Design!

Since BroadwayWorld launched Stage Mag last year, hundreds of theaters around the world have enjoyed the convenience of creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions- from streaming to in-person. With Stage Mag, you're in control to create your very own show program, complete with traditional features like cover art, cast/creative team details, as well as cutting-edge extras that you'll find nowhere else!

Now, we're excited to launch an entirely new, alternate format. It's the same user-friendly program builder you've come to love, with an even more modern, sleek look. In addition to a new menu toolbar, the new design features a two column desktop format and a single column mobile variation, providing the ultimate viewing experience for your audience, regardless of how or where they choose to consume your Stage Mag.

Into a more classic look? The original Stage Mag look is still available for all users. Plus, you can access a full-color PDF option for quick and easy printing at any local printer, further supporting small businesses in theatre communities.