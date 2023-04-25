Wake Up With BWW 4/25: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Reviews; Plus a Message From Stephanie J. Block!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to Summer, 1976, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

The Drama League Award nominations will be announced today! Stay tuned at 11:30am as we bring you the list of all of the nominations live!

Last night, Good Night, Oscar officially opened on Broadway! Read all of the reviews below and stay tuned for more opening night coverage throughout the day!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Stephanie J. Block in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Review Roundup: Sean Hayes Stars in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27. Read reviews for the production here!.. (more...)

Patti LuPone Reveals Why She Will Never Return to Broadway

by Michael Major

After giving up her Actors' Equity membership in 2022, Patti LuPone has revealed why she no longer wants to be on Broadway. In an interview about her new film, Beau Is Afraid, LuPone was asked if her resignation from Actors' Equity is permanent, which lead her to state why she 'doesn't think' she'll ever return to Broadway.. (more...)

Video: Watch Adele Sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL on CARPOOL KARAOKE

by Michael Major

During the final Carpool Karaoke, James Corden asked Adele is she would ever complete her EGOT by coming to Broadway. While she still maintains that she will most likely never pursue a Tony, Adele indulged Corden in a cover of 'Don't Rain on My Parade' from Funny Girl. Watch the video of James Corden and Adele singing Funny Girl now!. (more...)

Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.. (more...)

Lea Michele & Myles Frost to Announce 76th Annual Tony Awards Nominations

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Funny Girl star, Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award Winner Myles Frost (MJ) will announce the 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations. Learn more about the Tony Awards!. (more...)

Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! . (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More

by Bruce Glikas

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Trailer for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch the trailer for Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway!. (more...)

Neil Patrick Harris Extends Run in PETER PAN GOES WRONG Through Early May

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Neil Patrick Harris' guest star run in Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong is extending! See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at Sean Hayes and More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Ahead of

by Show Highlights

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27. Check out all new photos and video footage of the production here!. (more...)

- Summer, 1976 officially opens on Broadway tonight!

- The Drama League Award nominations will be announced today at 11:30am!

