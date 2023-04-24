Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68

Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68

In 2010, he was accorded the honor of being the first theatrical agent in history to be made a voter for the annual Tony Awards.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer. Jim was one of the original founding partners of Douglas, Gorman, Rothacker & Wilhelm, Inc. (DGRW), one of New York's most preeminent theatrical agencies since its inception in 1988.

Jim Wilhelm began his career in the theatre as an actor (earning his Equity card at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera) and worked as a stage manager, public relations director and casting director before he became a talent agent. He served as the Vice President of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Talent Representatives (NATR), in addition to being an active participant in, and a founding board member of Broadway Cares (BCEFA), an organization whose purpose is to raise awareness of and funds for programs that provide care and services to people in the entertainment industry, and others, living with HIV and AIDS. In 2010, he was accorded the honor of being the first theatrical agent in history to be made a voter for the annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of the Broadway theatre.

Over the years, Wilhelm has represented television and film actors such as two-time Academy Award winner Olivia de Havilland (Gone With The Wind), Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii 5-0), Lynn Cohen (Sex & The City, The Hunger Games/Catching Fire), Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Cybill Shepard (Moonlighting, The Big C), as well as Broadway stars such as Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, SideShow), Elaine Paige (Follies, Evita, Chess, Cats), Sandy Duncan (Peter Pan), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, Angels in America), Douglas Sills (The Addams Family, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Keala Settle (Greatest Showman), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime) and, in addition to Lea Salonga, Disney "Princesses" Paige O'Hara and Jodi Benson.

Mr. Wilhelm has conducted seminars and master classes on working in professional theatre at universities and conservatories across the country, including NYU, North Carolina School of the Arts, the Boston Conservatory, Elon University and, most prominently, at the University of Cincinnati/College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), where he established a yearly scholarship to be awarded to an outstanding senior musical theatre major in the name of his late client and friend, the Broadway and recording artist Laurie Beechman. He holds a BA in Communications and Theatre from Gannon University in Erie, PA and is listed in Who's Who in the East. In 2021, after 45 years in New York City, Jim retired to Milford, Pennsylvania with his husband, Jeff Potter.

Jim Wilhelm was the son of the late James Edward Wilhelm and Patricia Ann (Walter) Wilhelm of Erie, PA. He is survived by his husband of 40 years, Jeff Potter, his brother Tim Wilhelm and sister-in-law Sandy (Turco) Wilhelm, brother and sister-in-law Keith and Franceine (SanFelippo) Potter, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as numerous friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.





Related Stories
Len Goodman, of STRICTLY COME DANCING and DANCING WITH THE STARS, Dies at the Age of 78 Photo
Len Goodman, of STRICTLY COME DANCING and DANCING WITH THE STARS, Dies at the Age of 78
Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78, his manager has confirmed.
Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89 Photo
Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89
Barry Humphries, comedian and creator of Dame Edna Everage, passed away surrounded by family at a hospital in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, April 22.
Todd Haimes, Artistic Director & CEO Of Roundabout Theatre Company, Dies At Age 66 Photo
Todd Haimes, Artistic Director & CEO Of Roundabout Theatre Company, Dies At Age 66
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of longtime Roundabout Theatre Company Artistic Director and CEO, Todd Haimes. 
Stage and Screen Actor Murray Melvin Dies at 90 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Murray Melvin Dies at 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that British actor Murray Melvin has died at age 90. Murray made several stage and screen appearances, including The Phantom of the Opera, A Taste of Honey, Torchwood and Barry Lyndon.

More Hot Stories For You


Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero UnderstudyWICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the KnotSierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot
April 24, 2023

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! 
Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are EngagedBroadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged
April 24, 2023

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!
share