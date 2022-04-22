Wake Up With BWW 4/22: HANGMEN Reviews, All New FUNNY GIRL Photos, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Last night, Hangmen officially opened on Broadway. Check out the reviews below!

Plus, get an all new first look at photos from Funny Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo.

Hangmen Opens

Review Roundup: HANGMEN By Martin McDonagh Opens on Broadway

Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning comedy Hangmen opens at Broadway's Golden Theatre tonight! Read the reviews!

Today's Top Stories

Photos: First Look at FUNNY GIRL, Starring Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, and More!

FUNNY GIRL is currently in previews and officially opens on Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Check out all new production photos here!

Ben Davis, Carmen Cusack, & Robert Cuccioli Will Lead SWEENEY TODD At The Muny

The Muny has announced casting for their production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd.

Robert Morse, Original Star of HOW TO SUCCEED and MAD MEN, Dies at 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Award-winning stage and screen actor Robert Morse has died at age 90. Morse may be best known to Broadway fans as the original J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, a role for which he won a Tony Award.

Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor & Morgan Marcell to Lead World Premiere of Duncan Sheik & Kyle Jarrow's NOIR

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its 75th season finale production - Noir. This world premiere musical is directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak and runs June 2 - July 3, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre.

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for New Musical- A WALK ON THE MOON

Rehearsals are underway for George Street Playhouse's East Coast premiere of the new musical A Walk on the Moon, which begins preview performances April 26 and opens May 6 at The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, only a short train ride from New York City.

Photos: See Zachary Quinto, Calista Flockhart, Graham Phillips & Aimee Carrero in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Geffen Playhouse is presentiing Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Gordon Greenberg (Guys and Dolls, Irving Berlin's Holiday). Previews for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? began Tuesday, April 19 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse.

Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder & Linda Powell Join Will Swenson Led A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

Additional casting and the design team have been announced for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical's world premiere, pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre (106 Boylston Street).

YOU WILL GET SICK, PRIMARY TRUST & COVENANT World Premieres Added to Roundabout 2022-2023 Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced production plans for its 2022-2023 theatrical season, including the Off-Broadway plays for The Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre and full programming Off-Broadway for the Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Today's Call Sheet

Tom Attea's Science opens off-Broadway tonight, check out photos here!

