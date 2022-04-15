Photos: First Look at Tom Attea's SCIENCE at Theater For The New City

Theater For The New City is presenting Science, a new play by Tom Attea (Shareholder Value) and directed by Mark Marcante (Hooked on Happiness). The limited engagement is now playing through May 1, at Theater For The New City (155 1st Ave at 10th Street, NYC). Opening night is Friday, April 22 at 7PM. Tickets are now on sale at OvationTix.com and the box office, (212) 254-1109.

Check out photos below!



Dr. Alexander Morgan is a Nobel-Prize winning research chemist and professor at a medical school, who has, in his words, put himself in the service of life. It's his religion. Bret Wilmont is a brilliant medical student, who Dr. Morgan invites to be his lab assistant. Bret hesitates, because he's the son of a Fundamentalist Christian pastor, and the rumor on campus is that Dr. Morgan is an atheist. When he finds out what Dr. Morgan believes, he has a hard time finding fault with it. When Bret meets Dr. Morgan's daughter, he's attracted to her. She's also attracted to him, but her beliefs are similar to her father's. Bret's life complicates even more. One reason is that he's already engaged to his long-time girlfriend, who is a devout member of his father's church.

The cast of Science features Robert Gregory*, Tom Koch, Madison Finney, Robin May*, Blake McAlister, Maura Moreau, Alyssa Palmigiano, Ellen Revesz and Joel Shaw. Science features incidental music by Arthur Abrams, scenic design by Mark Marcante, costume and prop design by Lytza Colon, lighting design by Alexander Bartenieff, and sound design by Roy Chang. Assistant Director and casting by Danielle Hauser. Natasha Velez is the production stage manager. (* Appears Courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

"I wrote Science to present on the stage what I believe are some of the biggest urgent questions facing humanity," says playwright Tom Attea. "As always, the play invites the members of the audience to make up their own minds about which emphasis they prefer -- a devotion, as one's primary reverence, to the care of this life or to End Times. Ideally speaking, can modern science and enlightened religion come together to help save the biosphere and its biodiversity? Or must science do it alone?"

Photo credit: Maria Baranova