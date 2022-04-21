VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for New Musical- A WALK ON THE MOON

Rehearsals are underway for George Street Playhouse's East Coast premiere of the new musical A Walk on the Moon, which begins preview performances April 26 and opens May 6 at The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, only a short train ride from New York City.

Based on the award-winning movie by Pamela Gray, A Walk on the Moon stars Wicked alums Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest running Elphaba) and Jonah Platt (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar) as Pearl and Marty Kantrowitz and John Arthur Greene (Tootsie) as the Blouse Man Walker Jerome. They're joined by Jill Abromovitz (Beetlejuice), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Cody Braveryman (film: The Harbinger), Maya Jacobson (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Wesley Zurich (Off-Broadway: On the Shore of the Wide World), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Jonathon Timpanelli (School of Rock), David R. Gordon (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ), Megan Kane (Emojiland), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Dan Rosales (Spamilton).

Welcome to the iconic summer of 1969, when men walked on the moon, the Vietnam War raged on, Woodstock was going to change the world, and in upstate New York, one woman took a giant leap of her own.

Every year, Pearl Kantrowitz packs up her family for another summer in the Catskills with the same friends, same mah-jongg games, and the same Blouse Man. But this summer is different. A free-spirited salesman sweeps through the Jewish bungalow colony and awakens Pearl to a version of herself she'd forgotten.

While contending with a rebellious teenage daughter, a mother-in-law who knows too much, and a loving husband who is content with the status quo, Pearl must decide if she's willing to break free from her predictable world to embrace the unknown. In the new musical A Walk on the Moon, one thing is certain: nothing will ever be the same.

Below, BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsals with the company to find out what the new musical is all about. Plus, catch a sneak peek of "Go" (performed by Carly Gendell and Wesley Zurich) and "Ground Beneath My Feet" (performed by Jackie Burns).