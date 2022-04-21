Robert Morse, Original Star of HOW TO SUCCEED and MAD MEN, Dies at 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Award-winning stage and screen actor Robert Morse has died at age 90.

Morse may be best known to Broadway fans as the original J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, a role for which he won a Tony Award. He also went on to play Finch in the film adaptation of the musical in 1967.

Morse won a second Tony Award for playing Truman Capote in the 1989 production of the one-man play Tru. He went on to also win a Primetime Emmy Award for the role, in an airing of the play for American Playhouse in 1992.

Morse made his Broadway debut in Catherine Was Great in 1944. His subsequent Broadway credits include The Matchmaker; Say, Darling (Tony nomination); Take Me Along (Tony nomination); Sugar; So Long, 174th Street; Show Boat; and The Front Page.

He appeared on the US tour of Sugar Babies in 1980, and appeared in the world premiere production of Wicked as The Wizard in San Francisco in 2003.

In addition to his stage roles, Morse may be best known to television fans for playing Bert Cooper on TV's Mad Men.

Among his many other television and film roles, Morse also appeared in the 1968 musical series That's Life, as well as Night Gallery, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Dukes of Hazard, City of Angels, Murder She Wrote, and many more.