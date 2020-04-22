Wake Up With BWW 4/22: 2020 Drama Desk Nominations, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, this Sunday, April 26 at 8:00 PM. The lineup includes Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and many more!

The 2020 Drama Desk nominations have been announced! The nominees were announced during Stars in the House yesterday at 2pm. Check out the full list below.

Plus, check out our list of upcoming online events you can watch today.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday

2) Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the hosts of the virtual daily series benefiting the Actors Fund, will announce the nominees.. (more...)

3) QUIZ: Which Broadway Song Matches Your Personality?

by BWW Quizzes

Are you more of a 'My Shot' or 'Don't Rain On My Parade'? Take our personality quiz to find out!. (more...)

4) IN THE HEIGHTS Film Pushed to 2021

by TV News Desk

The highly-anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights will now be released in theaters on June 18, 2021, according to Variety.. (more...)

5) Living Room Concerts: Christine Allado and Luke Brady Perform PRINCE OF EGYPT, HAMILTON & More!

by BroadwayWorld UK TV

We've got an epic Living Room Concert for you today, courtesy of the amazing actors Christine Allado and Luke Brady - who were starring together in West End production of The Prince of Egypt pre-shutdown. Watch the video below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Broadway Podcast Network hosts a Legally Blonde the Musical reunion tonight at 9pm! Watch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues with I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Richard Yoder hosts Broadway Dance Party and Isabelle McCalla hosts a Broadway Snack & Chat, on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

BWW Exclusive: Ariana DeBose Releases Touching Video Tribute to Nick Cordero

The Broadway community continues to pray for Nick Cordero, who remains in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. Today, Ariana DeBose, who shared the stage with Nick in 2016's A Bronx Tale, has created a touching tribute for her friend.

What we're geeking out over: Stephen Sondheim and COMPANY Cast Wish Patti LuPone a Happy Birthday!

To Patti with love! From all those good and crazy people, your friends! Happy Birthday @PattiLuPone pic.twitter.com/F7FCuKa33u - COMPANY (@CompanyBway) April 21, 2020

Today is the birthday of Broadway legend Patti LuPone! The cast of Company compiled video message wishing her a happy birthday!

What we're watching: Presley Ryan Shows A Day in Her Life in BEETLEJUICE

Right before Broadway shut down due to the health crisis, Presley Ryan took over the role of Lydia in Beetlejuice on Broadway.

On March 10, the day that ended up being the final performance of Beetlejuice, Ryan took Inside Edition's Leigh Scheps around on a day in her life. Ryan talked about her career, her experience with Beetlejuice, and what it's like being a teen on Broadway.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





