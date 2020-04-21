BWW Exclusive: Ariana DeBose Releases Touching Video Tribute to Nick Cordero

The Broadway community continues to pray for Nick Cordero, who remains in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots shared another update today on Instagram: "Things are going pretty well. Nick is being weaned off the medicines and machines, which is really great progress. Mental status is still unchanged, so they want to do an MRI as soon as possible to further investigate what's going on with his brain and spine, just to cover all bases. That should be happening some time soon."

Today, Ariana DeBose, who shared the stage with Nick in 2016's A Bronx Tale, has created a touching tribute for her friend. She writes:

"I had the pleasure of getting to know Nick Cordero while we were doing A Bronx Tale the Musical. I think the hearts of the entire Broadway community and beyond are with him as he fights the demon Covid-19.

I felt so privileged to watch this man and the woman of his dreams- Amanda Kloots- plan their wedding. Since then it's been a joy to see these two Incredible humans build their lives together. Watching Amanda build a fitness brand, Nick making more music and starting a film and tv career, to their most beautiful creation- Elvis.

It's with all of those images in mind that I felt inspired to the challenge of creating a little something whilst in isolation. A true group effort that is part lullaby, tribute & labor of love. To Nick, Amanda, Elvis and All those who are suffering. Let's all remember to love each other tender.....

Thank you to Kaye Tuckerman, Mairi Dorman- Phanuef (cellist & arrangement ), Ben Rauhala , Sue Makkoo & Janie Willison for collaborating with me on this cover."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, clicking here. A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised almost $400,000! If you can donate, please do so by

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





