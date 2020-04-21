VIDEO: Presley Ryan Shows A Day in Her Life in BEETLEJUICE

Right before Broadway shut down due to the health crisis, Presley Ryan took over the role of Lydia in Beetlejuice on Broadway.

On March 10, the day that ended up being the final performance of Beetlejuice, Ryan took Inside Edition around on a day in her life.

Ryan talked about her career, her experience with Beetlejuice, and what it's like being a teen on Broadway.

Watch the full segment below!

Beetlejuice opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL. Beetlejuice played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 having played 27 previews and 366 regular performances. The show was set to play through June 7th, but closed early due to the Broadway shutdown.

BEETLEJUICE starred two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Presley Ryan (Fun Home) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, David Josefsberg (The Prom) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast that includes Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Morgan Harrison, Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens and Kim Sava.





