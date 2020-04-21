Living Room Concerts: Christine Allado and Luke Brady Perform PRINCE OF EGYPT, HAMILTON & More!

We've got an epic Living Room Concert for you today, courtesy of the amazing actors Christine Allado and Luke Brady - who were starring together in West End production of The Prince of Egypt pre-shutdown. Watch the video below!

Brady was starring as Moses in The Prince of Egypt and Christine Allado was playing Tzipporah. The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, including some from the Dreamworks Animation film. This latest stage version opened at London's Dominion Theatre on 25 February, 2020, and we very much hope it returns soon!

Brady's other work includes Twelfth Night and The Taming of the Shrew at Shakespeare's Globe, St George and the Dragon at The National Theatre, Sweeney Todd at Chichester and the Adelphi Theatres, and movie Murder on the Orient Express. Allado previously played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton and Vanessa in In the Heights, both West End, and also appeared in Here Lies Love at The National Theatre and Sweet Charity at the Royal Exchange.

This talented pair perform four numbers for us: the Oscar-winning "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt; "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge!; "Say No to This" from Hamilton; and The Police's "Roxanne". If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating to the brilliant charity Acting for Others!





Related Articles