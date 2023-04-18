Wake Up With BWW 4/18: PHANTOM Closing Night Photos, Plus a Message From Charlotte St. Martin!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We're bringing you more coverage from closing night of The Phantom of the Opera, which took place this past Sunday, April 16. Below, check out photos of the stars arriving, the cast taking their bows, and more.

Plus, read an essay written by Andrew Lloyd Webber about The Phantom of the Opera's Broadway closing, commenting on Broadway's future, and more.

An all new sneak peek video has been released from the fourth episode of season two of Schmigadoon!, featuring Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, and Tituss Burgess. Check it out below!

Then, watch an exclusive video message from Charlotte St. Martin in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary.

Photos: The Stars Arrive at Closing Night of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars arriving for the big night here!. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Takes Final Bows at Broadway Closing Night

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow last night, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway bows here!. (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber Pens Essay on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & the Future of Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Andrew Lloyd Webber penned an essay on The Phantom of the Opera's Broadway closing, commenting on Broadway's future, and more. . (more...)

Questions About Tony Nominators and Nonbinary Performers Raised in Latest Admin Rulings

by Cara Joy David

When last week's Tony eligibility decisions were announced, there was nothing terribly surprising in the announcements themselves. But there were some interesting tidbits not announced. First, BroadwayWorld has confirmed that DANCIN' standout Kolton Krouse, who is nonbinary, will compete in the Featured Actor in a Musical category. Additionally, although SHUCKED was not dealt with this eligibility meeting, BroadwayWorld has also confirmed that Alex Newell, who identifies as gender nonconforming and plays a woman in SHUCKED, has also requested to be considered in that category.. (more...)

Patti LuPone, Sierra Boggess & Sutton Foster to Star in Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Patti LuPone will lead a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

CHICAGO Becomes Longest Running Show Now Playing on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Phantom of the Opera ended its 35-Year Run on Broadway, making Chicago the longest running show now playing on Broadway.. (more...)

Complete Casting Set For ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages Starring Constantine Maroulis

by Stephi Wild

Joining the previously announced Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano, the 18-member cast began rehearsals today for the new musical which celebrates the life of the trailblazing DJ Alan Freed.. (more...)

Interview: Veteran PHANTOM Cast Member Carrington Vilmont on the Final Chandelier Fall

by Cara Joy David

In January 2001, Carrington Vilmont made his Broadway debut in The Phantom of the Opera. He has spent the majority of the years since in the company, appearing in the final company as the Auctioneer. As of last night, he had played 6066 performances in the musical. Today he woke up without it.. (more...)

Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek With Cecily Strong & Keegan-Michael Key

by Michael Major

Watch a sneak peek video from the fourth episode of season two of Schmigadoon! In the sneak peek, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) realize they are still stuck in Schmicago after trying to escape. The are joined by the show's narrator, played by Tituss Burgess, who serenades them with a song.. (more...)

