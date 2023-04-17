Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek With Cecily Strong & Keegan-Michael Key

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Watch a sneak peek from the fourth episode of Schmigadoon season two, streaming this Wednesday, April 19 on Apple TV+.

In the sneak peek, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) realize they are still stuck in Schmicago after trying to escape. The are joined by the show's narrator, played by Tituss Burgess.

In episode four, "Something Real," after Josh and Melissa realize they need to find a happy ending for everyone, they try to make that happen-with unintended consequences.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

