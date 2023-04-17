Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek With Cecily Strong & Keegan-Michael Key

The new episode of Schmigadoon will stream this Wednesday, April 19 on Apple TV+.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Watch a sneak peek from the fourth episode of Schmigadoon season two, streaming this Wednesday, April 19 on Apple TV+.

In the sneak peek, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) realize they are still stuck in Schmicago after trying to escape. The are joined by the show's narrator, played by Tituss Burgess.

In episode four, "Something Real," after Josh and Melissa realize they need to find a happy ending for everyone, they try to make that happen-with unintended consequences.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the new clip here:





Related Stories
NYC Restaurants Celebrating SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats Photo
NYC Restaurants Celebrating SCHMIGADOON! With Free Treats
In celebration of “Schmigadoon!” Season 2, now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple TV+ has partnered with local sweet spots to give out free “Schmigadoon”-inspired treats! Locations include Black Tap, The Drama Book Shop, Lady M Confections, Schmackary’s, and more.
Video: Watch Jane Krakowskis Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number Photo
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski's Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number
Apple TV+ has shared the full performance video of Jane Krakowski's 'Bells & Whistles' in the new episode of Schmigadoon! The music in the song is inspired by 'Dance: 10; Looks: 3' from A Chorus Line, 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company, and 'I Can't Do It Alone' from Chicago. Watch the performance video now!
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs a SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Song in SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs a SWEENEY TODD-Inspired Song in SCHMIGADOON!
In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth made her return as Miss Codwell, a new character inspired by Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd and Miss Hannigan from Annie. Watch a video of Chenoweth singing 'Worst Brats in Town,' a takeoff on 'Worst Pies in London' from Sweeney Todd, below!
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gathers at the Apple Store in NYC Photo
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Gathers at the Apple Store in NYC
Last Friday, the cast of Schmigadoon! gathered for an event at the Apple store to discuss the new season. Creator Cinco Paul and cast members Ann Harada, Cecily Strong, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Tituss Burgess, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, and Kristin Chenoweth discussed the new episodes of the hit musical series. Check out photos now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Reveal First Collaborative Single ﻿'Dropped the Lo'
April 14, 2023

Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash their first-ever collaborative single “Dropped The Lo” via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. The frenetic production on “Dropped The Lo” underlines a visceral volley between Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby.
Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'Outside ( AKA Matt Cooper) Releases Album 'Almost Out'
April 14, 2023

It is a stunning collection of cinematic, jazz electronica, with the sensual, Lo-Fi beats of focus track ‘Utopia’ featuring Samantha James. The album follows the recent single ‘Then It Hits You’ with Marie Dahlstrom on vocals, which saw Cooper on top form with lush, melodic keys, rolling, dubstep-esque beats and keys.
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABCLIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Debuts on Monday on ABC
April 14, 2023

'Live' is thrilled to welcome new co-host Mark Consuelos to TV's #1 entertainment talk show! Actor and husband of 26 years to the iconic Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos will bring his signature energy to daytime's longest running talk show. 'Live' consistently delivers A-list celebrity interviews, musical performances, and more.
Amazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on FilmAmazon Circling LEGALLY BLONDE 3 & Series Based on Film
April 14, 2023

Amazon Studios is circling a third Legally Blonde film and a potential series based on the film. Talks of the new project come after Amazon acquired MGM’s extensive film and television catalogue. Other titles that are being optioned include Robocop, Stargate, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'Benson Boone Releases New Single 'What Was'
April 14, 2023

Rising pop artist Benson Boone releases his emotional new anthem “What Was.” Listen to the track below via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Masterfully balancing understated, intimate verses with a big, bold chorus, the soaring track is the latest from Boone's upcoming EP, PULSE.
share