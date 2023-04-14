Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 4/14: CAMELOT Reviews, Plus a Message From Jennifer Holliday!

Plus, check out all new photos and video clips from the upcoming live action The Little Mermaid!

Apr. 14, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Last night, Camelot officially opened on Broadway. Below, check out all of the reviews as well as first look footage of the production. Stay tuned throughout the day today as we'll be bringing you more coverage from last night's festivities!

Disney also released an all new look at The Little Mermaid, with additional photos and video clips, featuring Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey, and more!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Jennifer Holliday in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Jennifer Holliday

We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Photos: Inside Carol Burnett's NBC Special With Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters & More
by Michael Major

New photos from inside the event taping in Los Angeles feature Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster and Darren Criss filming musical numbers, plus special guests like Cher, Julie Andrews, Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from CAMELOT on Broadway
by Show Highlights

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's CAMELOT opened last night, Thursday, April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out video highlights here!. (more...)

Video: Disney Releases an Inside Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken & More
by Michael Major

Disney has released an inside look video of the live action The Little Mermaid. The new featurette features interviews with stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, plus songwriters Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, and director Rob Marshall. The video also features new footage from the upcoming film, including 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More
by Review Roundups

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot opens tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. Read reviews for the production!. (more...)

Actors' Equity & Broadway League Reach Agreement On Touring Contracts Following Unite The Road Campaign
by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has learned that Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached an agreement on touring contracts ahead of potential strike action, conditional upon ratification by the membership. . (more...)

Courtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Original UK cast member Natalie Paris and Original Broadway cast member Courtney Mack will join the North American Aragon tour of SIX as Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard, respectively. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Video: Revere High School Receives Uplifting Message from Lin-Manuel Miranda for Their First Musical in 30 Years
by Stage Tube

Last night students at Revere High School brought musical theater back to the school after a 30 year intermission with a production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.. (more...)

Photos: Disney Unveils New Photos of THE LITTLE MERMAID Featuring Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey & More
by Michael Major

The photos feature a first look at Harry Potter & the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, a new character in the film. They also feature Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, plus a look inside filming. Check out a new look at the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid now!. (more...)

Danielle Deadwyler & More Join Samuel L. Jackson & John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON Film Adaptation
by Michael Major

Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will reprise their Broadway performances in the upcoming film adaptation of The Piano Lesson, which is currently set for a Netflix premiere. Malcolm Washington will direct the upcoming feature, which will also include Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Ray Fisher.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to President's Committee on the Arts and the HumanitiesBiden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
April 13, 2023

Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), an advisory body to the president on cultural policy. Find out who here!
Jim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday GalaJim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday Gala
April 13, 2023

Jim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 40th Birthday Gala. Learn how to purchase tickets!
THE RIDE to Return to NYC This MonthTHE RIDE to Return to NYC This Month
April 13, 2023

THE RIDE, the one-of-a-kind traveling theatrical experience that originally ran for 12 years and more than 30,000 performances, will return to New York City this month – April 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
April 13, 2023

BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for EVITA at the  American Repertory Theater, which beings performances May 17th and runs through July 16th.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces 5th Anniversary Festivities; New Photos Released!HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces 5th Anniversary Festivities; New Photos Released!
April 13, 2023

To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning megahit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. We have all the details, plus all new production images!
