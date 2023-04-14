Wake Up With BWW 4/14: CAMELOT Reviews, Plus a Message From Jennifer Holliday!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Last night, Camelot officially opened on Broadway. Below, check out all of the reviews as well as first look footage of the production. Stay tuned throughout the day today as we'll be bringing you more coverage from last night's festivities!

Disney also released an all new look at The Little Mermaid, with additional photos and video clips, featuring Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey, and more!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Jennifer Holliday in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Photos: Inside Carol Burnett's NBC Special With Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters & More

by Michael Major

New photos from inside the event taping in Los Angeles feature Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster and Darren Criss filming musical numbers, plus special guests like Cher, Julie Andrews, Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from CAMELOT on Broadway

by Show Highlights

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's CAMELOT opened last night, Thursday, April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out video highlights here!. (more...)

Video: Disney Releases an Inside Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken & More

by Michael Major

Disney has released an inside look video of the live action The Little Mermaid. The new featurette features interviews with stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, plus songwriters Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, and director Rob Marshall. The video also features new footage from the upcoming film, including 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More

by Review Roundups

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot opens tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. Read reviews for the production!. (more...)

Actors' Equity & Broadway League Reach Agreement On Touring Contracts Following Unite The Road Campaign

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has learned that Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached an agreement on touring contracts ahead of potential strike action, conditional upon ratification by the membership. . (more...)

Courtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Original UK cast member Natalie Paris and Original Broadway cast member Courtney Mack will join the North American Aragon tour of SIX as Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard, respectively. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Video: Revere High School Receives Uplifting Message from Lin-Manuel Miranda for Their First Musical in 30 Years

by Stage Tube

Last night students at Revere High School brought musical theater back to the school after a 30 year intermission with a production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.. (more...)

Photos: Disney Unveils New Photos of THE LITTLE MERMAID Featuring Noma Dumezweni, Halle Bailey & More

by Michael Major

The photos feature a first look at Harry Potter & the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, a new character in the film. They also feature Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, plus a look inside filming. Check out a new look at the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid now!. (more...)

Danielle Deadwyler & More Join Samuel L. Jackson & John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON Film Adaptation

by Michael Major

Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will reprise their Broadway performances in the upcoming film adaptation of The Piano Lesson, which is currently set for a Netflix premiere. Malcolm Washington will direct the upcoming feature, which will also include Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Ray Fisher.. (more...)

