Photos: Inside Carol Burnett's NBC Special With Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters & More

The two-hour special will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock. 

Apr. 13, 2023  

Paying tribute to a beloved national icon for her birthday, NBC will celebrate Carol Burnett's illustrious career with "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love." The two-hour special will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

The star-studded event will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who will come together to share their love for one of the most cherished comediennes in television history.

New photos from inside the event taping in Los Angeles feature Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster and Darren Criss filming musical numbers that pay homage to Carol's renowned career performances, including: "Old Friends," dedicated to Carol's 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; "Only an Octave Apart," which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special "Sills and Burnett at the Met"; Carol's memorable songs from the hit film "Annie"; and a tribute to her classic theme song, "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" from "The Carol Burnett Show."

The photos also feature special guests Cher, Julie Andrews, Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Bob Odenkirk, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Lisa Kudrow, Marisa Tomei, Maya Rudolph, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Steve Carell, Vicki Lawrence, and more.

The special will share some of the funniest and most memorable moments of Burnett's legendary career. From her Broadway debut in "Once Upon a Mattress," her early appearances on "The Garry Moore Show," her hit films "The Four Seasons," "A Wedding," "Pete 'n' Tillie," her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in "Annie," to her acclaimed sketch comedy series "The Carol Burnett Show," which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy.

Check out first look photos from the special here:



