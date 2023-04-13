Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Actors' Equity & Broadway League Reach Agreement On Touring Contracts Following Unite The Road Campaign

The agreement is conditional on membership ratifying the agreement.

Apr. 13, 2023  

BroadwayWorld has learned that Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a three-year collective bargaining agreement on a new contract for touring productions ahead of potential strike action, conditional upon ratification by the membership.

While details regarding the new contracts have not been announced, the union's primary demands included an increase in per diem rates (that cover touring housing costs and food on the road), additional coverage for actors and stage managers, and wage increases that 'reflect the economic realities of today.'

Negotiations began in January before the prior agreement expired on February 5th, 2023. In recent weeks, Equity began putting additional pressure on the League with a social media campaign on official accounts and via its members.

In an email to members, Equity wrote "After 20 bargaining sessions - the last of which was almost 24 straight hours, ending around 9:00 this morning - our negotiating team unanimously recommended a tentative agreement for the new unified touring contract."

"We will have more details for you over the next several days, as Equity's National Council reviews the terms, then votes on the recommendation for a ratification vote. We can tell you that we made significant gains on our top priorities: per diem and housing, salaries, and coverage. We made gains around equity, diversity and inclusion, paid sick leave for everyone in the Equity company (regardless of their contractual salary) and reproductive care, and we held off the short-term actor that the Broadway League achieved in the recent Production Contract negotiations."

BroadwayWorld will continue to follow this story.



