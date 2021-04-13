Wake Up With BWW 4/13: Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Open Broadway Vaccination Site, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Phantom of the Opera's orchestra will be cut in half upon the production's return to the West End. The orchestra previously consisted of 27 musicians and now will include just 14.

Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, and the original Broadway cast of The Producers will commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the show's Broadway premiere on Stars in the House next weekend!

Mayor Bill De Blasio was joined yesterday in Times Square by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who helped announce the launch of the Broadway vaccination site.

1) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Orchestra Will Be Reduced Upon Reopening in the West End

2) THE SOPRANOS and JERSEY BOYS Star Joseph Siravo Dies at 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Joseph Siravo has died at 64 after a long battle with cancer.. (more...)

3) Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, and THE PRODUCERS Original Broadway Cast Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The cast will commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the show's Broadway premiere with an evening of backstage stories, reminiscing, and of course, plenty of music! . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Mayor Bill De Blasio Open Broadway Vaccination Site!

Mayor Bill De Blasio was joined yesterday in Times Square by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who helped announce the launch of the Broadway vaccination site. 'I can't help but have a sense of empty chairs at empty tables. Those in the Broadway community we've lost over the past year... I'm thinking of Terrence McNally, the great Nick Cordero, who is my age and we lost to this terrible virus. And I'm thrilled to be here at the opening of a vaccination for Broadway workers.'. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Amber Iman Performs at the Broadway Theatre For NY PopsUp

by BroadwayWorld TV

This weekend, NY PopsUp returned to Broadway with another performance, this time from Amber Iman.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Tchaikovsky's Iolanta / Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard's Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Mariusz Treliński. From February 14, 2015. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight with Guest Host Brenda Braxton with Dustin Cross, Donna Moore, Mary Mossberg and Babs Winn! Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Roses and Daffodils: The Essential Gypsy Playlist

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

What we're watching: Watch Next on Stage Contestants Reunite to Sing 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' Mashup

Andrew Nelin and Nick Cortazzo, students at Baldwin Wallace University, competed in season 2 of Next on Stage last fall and both made it to the top 5. Together, they've recorded a mashup of Get Happy, made famous by Judy Garland, and Happy Days Are Here Again, made popular by Barbra Streisand.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Liz Callaway, who turns 60 today!

Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.

Off-Broadway, she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill, and also appeared in No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, Godspell, and Brownstone. Other New York appearances include Hair in Concert, the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center , A Stephen Sondheim Evening, and Fiorello! at Encores! She also starred as Venus in the Chicago Ovations! production of One Touch of Venus, and in Elegies at Reprise! in Los Angeles .

The award-winning Sibling Revelry (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at the Donmar Warehouse in London . Originally produced at New York 's Rainbow and Stars, the show was recorded live by DRG Records. Relative Harmony, also created with her sister opened to rave reviews in New York and Los Angeles . She had the pleasure of co-starring with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein's in New York . Her extensive concert and symphony work includes appearances at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and on tour with the Boston Pops. Worldwide, she has performed in China , Iceland , Estonia , Germany , France , and Slovenia.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's The Return of Jafar, and Aladdin and the King of Thieves. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2:Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast, and The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars.

