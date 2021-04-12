Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, and THE PRODUCERS Original Broadway Cast Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane will be joined by their "The Producers" Original Broadway Cast members Roger Bart, Cady Huffman, and Brad Oscar, as well as director/choreographer Susan Stroman for a very special episode of "Stars In The House" on Saturday, April 17 at 8pm ET. The cast will commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the show's Broadway premiere with an evening of backstage stories, reminiscing, and of course, plenty of music!

"The Producers was a phenomenon in its day, winning the most Tony awards in history, and it remains one of the highlights of my career in the theater," said Lane. "So I look forward to seeing everyone again at this historic twenty year reunion and I'm sure we haven't aged a bit."

Starring two of Broadway's best musical comedians, the adaptation of Mel Brooks's 1968 cult film rocketed its way to Broadway, opening on April 19, 2001. It won a record 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and quickly became the hottest ticket in town.

The reunion episode will livestream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans tuning in will be able to ask questions live and donate to The Actors Fund. There may even be some surprise guests in store!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.