BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Roses and Daffodils: The Essential Gypsy Playlist

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss the results of Roses and Daffodils: The Essential Gypsy Playlist. For this project, listeners voted weekly and song-by-song for their favorite recorded Momma Rose. After comparing these results with their own personal choices, Ben and Daniel compile the master playlist. They deep dive into each Gypsy album and break down tracks by Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, and Imelda Staunton. They also talk at length about Liza Minnelli's undeniable influence through her groundbreaking performance of "Some People." Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.