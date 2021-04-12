VIDEO: Watch Next on Stage Contestants Reunite to Sing 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' Mashup

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Andrew Nelin and Nick Cortazzo, students at Baldwin Wallace University, competed in season 2 of Next on Stage last fall and both made it to the top 5. Together, they've recorded a mashup of Get Happy, made famous by Judy Garland, and Happy Days Are Here Again, made popular by Barbra Streisand.

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that Next on Stage is BACK for season 3!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.