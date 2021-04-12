Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Next on Stage Contestants Reunite to Sing 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' Mashup

Season 2 contestants Andrew Nelin and Nick Cortazzo sing a Judy Garland/Barbra Streisand classic.

Apr. 12, 2021  

We love seeing what our Next on Stage contestants are up to since the competition ended!

Andrew Nelin and Nick Cortazzo, students at Baldwin Wallace University, competed in season 2 of Next on Stage last fall and both made it to the top 5. Together, they've recorded a mashup of Get Happy, made famous by Judy Garland, and Happy Days Are Here Again, made popular by Barbra Streisand.

We're now accepting submissions for season 3 of our virtual singing competition, which you can learn more about by visiting our Next on Stage homepage.

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that Next on Stage is BACK for season 3!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.


