VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Helps Mayor Bill De Blasio Open Broadway Vaccination Site!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a vaccine pop-up site targeted at getting Broadway theater workers back on stage has officially launched at a new site on 47th and 7th (the former location of NFL Experience). Not only will the location help to get the industry back onstage, but it will employ 80-100 Broadway workers who have been laid off to handle administrative support tasks while clinical nurses give out the shots.

Mayor Bill De Blasio was joined today in Times Square by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who helped announce the launch. "I can't help but have a sense of empty chairs at empty tables. Those in the Broadway community we've lost over the past year... I'm thinking of Terrence McNally, the great Nick Cordero, who is my age and we lost to this terrible virus. And I'm thrilled to be here at the opening of a vaccination for Broadway workers."

Watch the full press conference from Times Square below!

Don't throw away your shot! Join me, @Lin_Manuel and more at our new Times Square #COVID19 vaccination site. https://t.co/QELULr25WD - Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2021

How will this location compare to others? "This is the Broadway show of vaccination sites. It's a huge, beautiful space and we're going to be able to do a tremendous about of vaccines for the community," said ATC Healthcare Vaccination Service, Jordan Savitsky about the site.

How exactly will the site operate? "We're trying to get the word out through the unions and the Actors' Fund- the city has been working with them to try to distribute appointments to their members. That's how we are trying to make it work initially. I don't want to say that this site is 100% reserved for Broadway, but the focus is really to get the community up and running."

Read more about the site here.