VIDEO: Amber Iman Performs at the Broadway Theatre For NY PopsUp

This weekend, NY PopsUp returned to Broadway with another performance, this time from Amber Iman.

This marks the second performance in a Broadway theater since the start of the pandemic over a year ago, with the first being last week's appearance by Nathan Lane and Savion Glover in the St. James Theater.

Check out video from Iman's performance below!

NY PopsUp is a festival of random performances that was announced in February to help revitalize the performing arts industry in the city. It has since hosted performances from Shoshana Bean, Gavin Creel, Amy Schumer, Jon Batiste, and more.

Amber made her Broadway debut as the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, in Soul Doctor, earning a nomination for the prestigious Clive Barnes Award. She then tackled the role of 'Aldonza' in Man of la Mancha at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, receiving the Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence & a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical.

In Spring of 2016, Amber returned to Broadway in Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Marking her first national tour, Amber played 'Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds' with the 11-time Tony Award winning smash hit Hamilton. She had a blast as 'Cheryl' in the star-studded, limited run of Little Shop of Horrors at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC. In February, she starred in Witness Uganda as 'Joy' at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, and is nominated for an LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Most recently, Amber made her Two River Theatre Company debut as Luna C in "Oo-Bla-Dee", by Golden Globe Winner Regina Taylor, and directed by 2x TONY Award winner, Ruben Santaigo-Hudson.