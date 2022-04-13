Wake Up With BWW 4/13: Broadway Grosses, First Look at MACBETH, SIX on Tour, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/10/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/10/2022.. (more...)

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At SIX On Tour

by Alan Henry

The North American tour of Six, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss officially opens tonight at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre where it is now on stage through July 3rd. . (more...)

PHOTO: First Look at MACBETH on Broadway, Resuming Performances Tonight!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award winner SAM GOLD's MACBETH on Broadway stars DANIEL CRAIG in his return to Broadway as Macbeth and RUTH NEGGA's Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. Performances resume tonight, April 12 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).. (more...)

VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Discusses the Letter She Received From Barbra Streisand on COLBERT

by Michael Major

Beanie Feldstein sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss playing the iconic role of Fanny Brice in the new Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Feldstein discussed the legacy of Fanny Brice, working with Ramin Karimloo, and the note that she received from Barbra Streisand before she beginning performances.. (more...)

HERCULES, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse's 2022-2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced its 2022-2023 season, including a gripping murder mystery, a Disney hero of mythic proportions, Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved final musical, the Tony-nominated story of two Latin music icons, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that defined a generation.. (more...)

Actors' Equity Files for National Labor Relations Board Election on Behalf of WAITRESS Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has filed with the National Labor Relations Board to bargain on behalf of the actors and stage managers of the national tour of Waitress.. (more...)

Geffen Playhouse Announces 2022/2023 Season, Including New Musical THE LONELY FEW Starring Lauren Patten

by Stephi Wild

Geffen Playhouse today announced six productions that will make up the 2022/2023 season in its Gil Cates and Audrey Skirball Kenis Theaters, with one additional production to be announced for the Gil Cates Theater.. (more...)

Manoel Felciano Will Join Cast DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award Nominee Manoel Felciano will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen as Larry Murphy, beginning Saturday, April 30. Ivan Hernandez is set to play his final performance on April 29.. (more...)

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony opens off-Broadway tonight!

