VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Discusses the Letter She Received From Barbra Streisand on COLBERT

Beanie Feldstein sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss playing the iconic role of Fanny Brice in the new Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Feldstein discussed the legacy of Fanny Brice, working with Ramin Karimloo, and the note that she received from Barbra Streisand before they began performances.

"I was in my dressing room the night before first preview and I got a piece of mail and it just said, 'For Beanie' on it. I opened it and it was from Barbra Streisand," Feldstein revealed. "I never met her before and it was a really beautiful, touching thing that I will keep at my side at my table getting ready forever."

Funny Girl is now in previews at the August Wilson theatre with an official opening night on April 24.

Beanie Feldstein is joined by Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."