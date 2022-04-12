Manoel Felciano Will Join Cast DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award Nominee Manoel Felciano will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen as Larry Murphy, beginning Saturday, April 30. Ivan Hernandez is set to play his final performance on April 29.

As previously announced, Talia Simone Robinson will take over the role of Zoe Murphy on Tuesday, May 3, with Gabrielle Carrubba playing her final performance as Zoe on May 1. Ben Levi Ross currently plays Evan Hansen, and Zachary Noah Piser (currently the alternate) assumes the role full time on May 17.

Manoel Felciano (Larry Murphy). Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird, Amélie, Disaster!, Sweeney Todd (Tony nomination), Brooklyn, JCS, Cabaret. Off Broadway: The Alchemist, Meet Vera Stark, Secret Life of Bees, The Changeling, Trumpery, Shockheaded Peter. Regionally: Twelfth Night, Tempest, Much Ado, Mothers and Sons, The Exorcist, Clybourne Park, Caucasian Chalk Circle, Zoo Story, Elektra, Ragtime, Three Sisters (dir. Michael Greif), George in Sunday in the Park. TV: "Evil," "Blacklist," "Elementary," "NCIS," "Trauma," "The Unusuals." BA Yale, MFA NYU @manofelciano

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2020 and currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).