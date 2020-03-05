Wake Up With BWW 3/5: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening night to Girl From the North Country, which officially opens at Broadway's Belasco Theatre tonight!

The full cast has been announced for the Chicago premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a musical set to the hits of Britney Spears. The cast will be led by Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Simon Callow, Emily Skinner and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Broadway In Chicago and The Nederlander Organization have announced the world premiere cast for the Broadway-bound ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, a new musical set to the hits of Britney Spears.. (more...)

2) Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund Has Committed $1M To Theater Scholarships For Students Of Color

Deadline has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda's Miranda Family Fund has made a 10-year $1 million commitment to provide scholarships for the National Theater Institute.. (more...)

3) HAMILTON in Los Angeles Has Announced #Ham4Ham Digital Lottery

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (Thursday, March 12th) in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (6233 Hollywood Blvd at Hollywood & Vine St). A select number of tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. Seat locations vary per performance; some seats will be located in the front row. The digital lottery will begin two days prior to each performance.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Matthew Morrison Is Making Musical Magic, Disney-Style

by Nicole Rosky

Matthew Morrison is dreaming Disney dreams in 2020. That's because the Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist has teamed up with Disney Music Group to release a carefully curated album of Disney classics, Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison, set for release on March 6.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: See Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk and More Celebrate COMPANY First Preview

Company celebrated its first preview on Monday, March 2! . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Girl From the North Country officially opens on Broadway tonight!

The music of Bob Dylan is coming to Broadway this February with Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. The new musical began performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street).

Set Your DVR...

Ben Platt will appear on TODAY!

What we're watching: Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse & More Talk Bringing HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Back to Broadway!

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, April 22, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life.

Social Butterfly: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY'S Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Instagram today!

We'll be spending Girl From the North Country's opening night with star Kimber Elayne Sprawl when she takes over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story today, March 5th! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek inside the show's opening performance at Broadway's Belasco Theatre!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Elaine Paige, who turns 72 today!

Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





