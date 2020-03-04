Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund Has Committed $1M To Theater Scholarships For Students Of Color
Deadline has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda's Miranda Family Fund has made a 10-year $1 million commitment to provide scholarships for the National Theater Institute.
Read the full story HERE.
According to the announcement, the 10-year commitment will ensure that the Institute will be able "to advance access, opportunity, and representation in American culture," and that the Miranda Family Fund is "helping to actively and permanently transform and diversify the American cultural landscape through investment in young artists and with the shared belief that the stories told and the artists who tell them should represent the diversity of the nation."
The Miranda Family Fund supports scholarships to further the inclusion of artists of color across all disciplines of theater.
In addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Miranda Family Fund is operated by his wife Vanessa Nadal, parents Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, sister Luz Miranda-Crespo and her husband Luis Crespo.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
