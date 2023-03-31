Wake Up With BWW 3/31: LIFE OF PI Reviews, Plus a Message From Christopher Sieber!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Last night, Life of Pi officially opened on Broadway! Below, read all of the reviews, and stay tuned for more of our opening night coverage!

Plus, did you miss the Ragtime 25th anniversary concert that took place earlier this week? You can now view photos and video of Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman and more!

Notre Dame de Paris will return to New York this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. Below, learn more about the production and how you can purchase your tickets!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Life of Pi Reviews

Review Roundup: Olivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opens tonight, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). Read the reviews!. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Video: Meryl Streep Does A CHORUS LINE Choreography With Wesley Taylor on ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Set

by Michael Major

While filming the upcoming Broadway-themed season of Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Streep and Wesley Taylor took on the iconic choreography from the opening number of A Chorus Line. Watch the new behind-the-scenes TikTok video now, featuring vocals from Martin Short!. (more...)

Photos & Video: See Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More in RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos and video of Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman and more in the Ragtime 25th anniversary concert!. (more...)

Full Cast and Creative Team Set to Join Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

by Stephi Wild

The full cast and creative team have been announced for world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell.. (more...)

Video: Watch Martin Short Sing a CHICAGO Parody in New SCHMIGADOON! Clip

by Michael Major

Watch the new preview video from the season premiere of Schmigadoon, in which Martin Short returns as a mysterious Leprechaun to pass on a message to Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong). The message comes in the form of a song, which bares a striking resemblance to 'All That Jazz' from Chicago. . (more...)

Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...

by In Rehearsals

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Ahead of opening night, we checked in to find out what happens when Peter Pan Goes Wrong... goes wrong.. (more...)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Perform on COLBERT Next Week; Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander to Appear

by Michael Major

New York, New York will take over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert next week. The episode will feature writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander sitting down with Colbert for an interview. The cast of the new Broadway musical will also perform.. (more...)

Schmackary's to Launch Limited-Edition Cookie for OKLAHOMA!'s 80th Anniversary

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering with Schmackary's to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!. (more...)

NOTRE DAME DE PARIS To Return to Lincoln Center for 25th Anniversary

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Notre Dame de Paris will return to New York this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

