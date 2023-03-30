Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is running on Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Eight times a week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, Peter Pan goes wrong... but what happens when Peter Pan Goes Wrong goes wrong? BroadwayWorld checked in with the cast ahead of opening night and they told us all about their best/worst onstage mishaps.

This spring, brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?






Related Stories
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited 16 ½ week engagement. Check out photos of the cats in action!
PETER PAN GOES WRONG to Launch Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy Photo
PETER PAN GOES WRONG to Launch Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy
Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong has announced the show’s Lottery and Rush Ticket policy. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway Photo
Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway
Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. BroadwayWorld met with the company last week and we're taking you behind the scenes of the big day in this video!
Photos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
Yesterday was a press day gone right! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. The company just met the press ahead of previews and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...
March 30, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Ahead of opening night, we checked in to find out what happens when Peter Pan Goes Wrong... goes wrong.
Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGOVideo: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
March 30, 2023

The Broadway musical Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. In this video, Olivia is telling us all about why joining the cast is a dream come true!
Video: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on BroadwayVideo: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on Broadway
March 22, 2023

Previews are underway for Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi, running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld caught up with the company before opening night and you can meet the whole gang in this video!
Video: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Are Getting Ready to Return to Broadway in SUMMER, 1976Video: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Are Getting Ready to Return to Broadway in SUMMER, 1976
March 19, 2023

Summer, 1976 will begin previews on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 ahead of a Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Opening Night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and BroadwayWorld is chatting with the cast in this video!
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on BroadwayVideo: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway
March 17, 2023

Dancin' is currently in previews on Broadway and we are hanging with Wayne Cilento and the cast in this video!
share