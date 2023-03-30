Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...

Eight times a week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, Peter Pan goes wrong... but what happens when Peter Pan Goes Wrong goes wrong? BroadwayWorld checked in with the cast ahead of opening night and they told us all about their best/worst onstage mishaps.

This spring, brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?