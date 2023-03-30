NOTRE DAME DE PARIS To Return to Lincoln Center for 25th Anniversary

Following its long-awaited New York City debut last year, which was seen by over 30,000 people in just 12 performances, the international musical and dance sensation Notre Dame de Paris will return to New York this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The production, featuring an international 30-member cast, will run June 22-July 9, 2023, at the David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Plaza) at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The original French production will be performed with English supertitles and a live orchestra. Notre Dame de Paris is presented by Nicolas & Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions.

Watch the trailer below!

"After the exceptional audience reactions that we received last summer, as well as seeing long queues of people waiting to buy tickets, and ending every performance to loud standing ovations, we are so thrilled to announce that we will return to the David H. Koch Theater this summer to celebrate the show's 25th Anniversary," said producer Nicolas Talar. "New York in the summer is the perfect setting to bring the show- a cultural event seen by over 15 million people worldwide-to both local audiences and visitors to the city from all across the globe."

Telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame has inspired generations of readers and has been adapted for films, operas, ballets and television shows.

In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted Notre Dame de Paris for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums in its first year, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The production has since toured the world, visiting 24 countries including Canada, the United States, England, Lebanon, Italy, Spain, China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Luxembourg, Turkey and Poland and sold over 15 million tickets. The score has also produced two hit singles: "Belle," which has received airplay in 17 countries, and "Vivre," recorded in English as "Live (for the One I Love)," and became a major hit for Céline Dion.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller. Casting will be announced soon.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Week of June 19: Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2pm & 8pm.

Week of June 26: Tuesday & Wednesday at 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm.

Week of July 3: Wednesday at 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2pm & 8pm.

Tickets begin at $39 and can be purchased in person at the David H. Koch Theater box office, online at www.davidhkochtheater.com/tickets-and-events/notre-dame-de-paris or by phone at 212-496-0600.

(Composer). Long before Notre Dame de Paris became an international success, Riccardo (aka Richard) Cocciante was already established as a successful international artist-singer-composer with more than 40 albums to his name in Italian, Spanish and French. His musical education is self-taught, allowing him to explore a vast range of musical expressions and compositions: from songs to musical operas, from film soundtracks to intimate and rigorous music for the theatre or casting and directing young singers in his "People's Opera." The authentic global success, Notre Dame de Paris defies conventions, living up to Riccardo's challenges, achieving a scale and genre of its own, yet remaining faithful to Cocciante's ideas and concepts: a new form of contemporary "People's Opera" with its roots in traditional European opera and 'dramma in musica' and integrating modern staging techniques and equipment from live Rock-Pop concerts and shows. Richard began a second career as composer of People's Opera from Saint-Exupéry's Le Petit Prince to Giuletta E Romeo, after which he decided to take a break from his singing and recording career.

(Lyricist). If there is one name associated with French songwriting around the world, it is without doubt that of Luc Plamondon. This prolific songwriter has written over 500 songs and five musicals, the most famous of which - Starmania and Notre Dame de Paris - have been seen by millions of spectators and sold as many albums around the world. He encountered Diane Dufresne, who became his muse all through the seventies, for whom he wrote 75 songs. He was called on to work for all the biggest names of pop music in Quebec and France. His career reached a peak in 1992 with a tribute album that Céline Dion dedicated to him entitled Dion Sings Plamondon. With composer Michel Berger, he wrote the first French rock opera, Starmania, which premiered in Paris in 1979 and was an unprecedented success in several languages. His other musicals include La légende de Jimmy (1990). Awards: several Félix in Quebec, Victoires de la Musique in France, World Music Award for Notre Dame de Paris in Monaco and the MIDEM Award for his career. In Cannes, Plamondon was named a Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Québec, an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Knight of the French Legion of Honour and is the first Quebecer inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in Toronto.

(Director). A multidisciplinary artist: an actor, writer, director, teacher, set designer, choreographer and filmmaker, Gilles Maheu has been a leading director for 40 years, in Canada and abroad. He is also the cofounder of two theatres in Montreal, l'Espace libre and l'Usine C, and in 2015, he was named a Compagnon des Arts et des Lettres du Québec for his important contribution to Quebec's cultural life. With his company Carbone 14, he toured over 30 countries and received over forty prestigious awards, including best set design for his show Le Rail in 1985, best concept for his show Hamlet-machine d'Heiner Muller in 1987, and best choreography for the show in 1990, along with the prize for best production for his show Les Âmes mortes in 1996. Maheu was also the lead actor in Jean-Claude's cult film Un Zoo la nuit at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. In 1985, he directed the film Peau, chair et os which won him the Prix de l'Audace at the Montreal International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA) and the Prix Anick de la realization from Radio-Canada, as well as the bronze medal at the New York Film Festival. In 1998, he directed Notre Dame de Paris at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. Since then, the show has toured in over fifteen countries across the world and has been seen by more than ten million spectators. It won the prize for best production and best direction in Canada and in Italy. In 2004, Maheu directed the musical Don Juan by Félix Gray in France, Canada and Korea, winning awards for best production and best direction in Quebec. In 2007, he was the artistic director on the creation of the musical Butterflies in Beijing and in 2008, he directed Cirque du Soleil's Zaïa in Macao, China.

Martino Müller

(Choreographer) was born in Arau, Switzerland and was a dancer and a skilled figure skater. His first professional placement was with the Karlsruhe Ballet Company in Germany after which he joined the Stuttgart Ballet, led by Marcia Haydée. Soon thereafter, Müller became a student of contemporary dance under Jiri Kylián. Upon moving to the Netherlands, Müller joined the Nederlands Dans Theater and finally ventured into choreography in 1992. His first piece of choreography, "Who's Watching Who," turned out to be a striking debut and received an award from the Dutch Arts Organisation. That same year, Müller was invited to work for the Festival der Künste in Austria, where he choreographed a piece titled "A Woman Can Take You to Another Universe - Sometimes She Just Leaves You There." The final piece, "Heidi," premiered in 1994. Since then, Müller has choreographed for prestigious dance companies including the Lyon Opera Ballet, the Deutsche Oper (Berlin), the Komische Oper (Berlin), the Ballet Gulbenkian (Portugal), the Stuttgart Ballet, Balletmet (USA), the Göteborg Ballet (Sweden), the Basel Ballet, the Bern Ballet, the Lucerne Theatre, the Israeli Ballet in Tel Aviv and the Croatian National Theatre. Notre Dame de Paris, nominated for a prize for Canadian theatre in 2000, is Müller's first time choreographing for a musical. In this production, he brings modern dance together with acrobatics for the first time. In 2007, the Cirque du Soleil invited Martino to choregraph a new, permanent show at The Venetian Macao, China.



Müller won the award for best musical choreographer at the BWW Italy Awards in 2012, for I Promessi Sposi, a modern opera. One of his most important creations was the theatre spectacular Peter Pan, The Never Ending Story. The premiere took place at the Forest National in Brussels on December 22, 2012, then toured in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Dubai, Qatar. The most innovative choreography that Martino has worked on was for the new musical production of Cendrillon. The premier took place on December 10, 2015, at the Sentosa Resort in Singapore.

are the original producers of Notre Dame de Paris. Charles Talar was one of the major independent music producers from the 1970s to 1990s, working with Francis Cabrel, Serge Lama, Mike Brant to name only a few, selling several dozens of millions of Albums. In 1996, he dedicated himself to developing Notre Dame de Paris, creating the most successful French production ever and was joined by Nicolas Talar in 2000. In 2002, they produced Cindy by Luc Plamondon, Les Enfants du Soleil by Didier Barbelivien (2003) and Don Juan by Félix Gray (2004). Since 2006 they also developed productions of children's shows with Oui-Oui; Dora l'exploratrice; Princes et Princesses, adapted from the tales by Michel Ocelot; and lately Emilie Jolie by Philippe Chatel. Between all their productions, Charles and Nicolas Talar have presented over 7,500 performances, seen by over 18 million people. Most recently Nicolas and Charles Talar have been credited as co-producers on the Tony Award for Best Musical Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, West End, North American Tour and Australia, Edmond de Bergerac and What's In A Name (UK tour) and finally the first revival of Funny Girl on Broadway.

is a London-based theatre production company which produces, co-produces, and manages a wide range of plays, musicals, comedies, digital content, and live event theatre across the UK, West End, Broadway, and Australia. Producing over 60 productions worldwide, winner of 8 Tony Awards, 8 Olivier Awards, and a Helpmann Award. Current productions include Brokeback Mountain (West End); Oklahoma! (West End); Aspects of Love (West End); Funny Girl (Broadway); Moulin Rouge! (Broadway, West End, US tour, Australia); Come From Away (North America, Australia). The Theatre Channel (web series). Recent productions include: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK Tour & Toronto); Pippin (Charing Cross Theatre); La Cage aux Folles [The Play] (Park Theatre); What's in a Name? (UK tour); City of Angels (West End); Waitress (West End); Lucie Jones - Live at the Adelphi, The Inheritance (Broadway); Kinky Boots (Off Broadway & UK tour); Fiddler on the Roof (Menier and West End); Network (Broadway); Edmond de Bergerac (Birmingham Repertory Theatre and UK tour); Intra Muros (Park Theatre); Notre Dame de Paris (London Coliseum); Consent (West End); Angels in America (Broadway); The Color Purple (US tour).