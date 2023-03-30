Schmackary's to Launch Limited-Edition Cookie for OKLAHOMA!'s 80th Anniversary

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering with Schmackary's to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! - the groundbreaking stage production that redefined and revolutionized the American musical. Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration debuted on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on March 31, 1943. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Schmackary's is launching a limited-edition cookie collection inspired by the musical and its iconic opening number.

The half-dozen cookie box includes three themed cookie flavors that will delight fans of the show and cookie lovers alike: "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" Mocha Java, "Corn Is As High As An Elephant's Eye" Sweet Corn and "Little Brown Maverick" Bacon Chocolate Chip. The box will be available for purchase in store on Friday, March 31 and online via nationwide shipping from March 31 - April 30. Orders can be placed at www.schmackarys.com/order.

To kick off the 80th anniversary and the launch of the collection, Schmackary's will give away complimentary cookies to the first 300 Broadway fans beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 at their NYC storefront, located at 362 West 45th Street. Visitors will be able to select one free cookie of their choice from the Oklahoma! collection.

About Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration was groundbreaking. Oklahoma! was greeted by critics and audiences alike as a watershed - the first successful truly unified musical, in which all creative elements worked together to support the story. The show elevated the art form of musical theatre and kicked off a Golden Age of American musicals that lasted for several decades. Over its 80-year history, Oklahoma! won numerous awards, from a special Pulitzer Prize in 1944 to the 2019 Tony Award for its innovative Broadway revival. The 1955 film version is in the National Film Registry.

About Rodgers & Hammerstein

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (librettist/lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as "the musical play." Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.