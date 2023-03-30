Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Schmackary's to Launch Limited-Edition Cookie for OKLAHOMA!'s 80th Anniversary

Schmackary's to Launch Limited-Edition Cookie for OKLAHOMA!'s 80th Anniversary

Enjoy “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” Mocha Java, “Corn Is As High As An Elephant’s Eye” Sweet Corn and “Little Brown Maverick” Bacon Chocolate Chip.

Mar. 30, 2023  

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering with Schmackary's to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! - the groundbreaking stage production that redefined and revolutionized the American musical. Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration debuted on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on March 31, 1943. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Schmackary's is launching a limited-edition cookie collection inspired by the musical and its iconic opening number.

The half-dozen cookie box includes three themed cookie flavors that will delight fans of the show and cookie lovers alike: "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" Mocha Java, "Corn Is As High As An Elephant's Eye" Sweet Corn and "Little Brown Maverick" Bacon Chocolate Chip. The box will be available for purchase in store on Friday, March 31 and online via nationwide shipping from March 31 - April 30. Orders can be placed at www.schmackarys.com/order.

To kick off the 80th anniversary and the launch of the collection, Schmackary's will give away complimentary cookies to the first 300 Broadway fans beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 at their NYC storefront, located at 362 West 45th Street. Visitors will be able to select one free cookie of their choice from the Oklahoma! collection.

About Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration was groundbreaking. Oklahoma! was greeted by critics and audiences alike as a watershed - the first successful truly unified musical, in which all creative elements worked together to support the story. The show elevated the art form of musical theatre and kicked off a Golden Age of American musicals that lasted for several decades. Over its 80-year history, Oklahoma! won numerous awards, from a special Pulitzer Prize in 1944 to the 2019 Tony Award for its innovative Broadway revival. The 1955 film version is in the National Film Registry.

About Rodgers & Hammerstein

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (librettist/lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as "the musical play." Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.



Related Stories
Susan Cains Book BITTERSWEET: HOW SORROW AND LONGING MAKE US WHOLE Will Be Adapted For The Photo
Susan Cain's Book 'BITTERSWEET: HOW SORROW AND LONGING MAKE US WHOLE' Will Be Adapted For The Stage
Bated Breath Theatre Company and RRR Productions have optioned Susan Cain's New York Times #1 bestselling book Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole and will adapt it for the stage. Acclaimed theater-maker, Mara Lieberman, will write the adaptation in collaboration with Cain.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Perform on COLBERT Next Week Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Perform on COLBERT Next Week
New York, New York will take over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert next week. The episode will feature writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander sitting down with Colbert for an interview. The cast of the new Broadway musical will also perform.
Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO Photo
Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
The Broadway musical Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. In this video, Olivia is telling us all about why joining the cast is a dream come true!
Video: Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Talk the Return of GROUNDHOG DAY Photo
Video: Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Talk the Return of GROUNDHOG DAY
The award-winning musical, Groundhog Day returns to London this year following its world premiere in 2016. Check out an all new video of Tim Minchin and Matthew Warchus talking about the show!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos & Video: See Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More in RAGTIME 25th Anniversary ConcertPhotos & Video: See Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More in RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert
March 30, 2023

See photos and video of Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman and more in the Ragtime 25th anniversary concert!
NOTRE DAME DE PARIS To Return to Lincoln Center for 25th AnniversaryNOTRE DAME DE PARIS To Return to Lincoln Center for 25th Anniversary
March 30, 2023

Notre Dame de Paris will return to New York this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
Alysha Umphress, Max Von Essen & More to Star in JUDY ON TV!: CELEBRATING 'THE JUDY GARLAND SHOW'Alysha Umphress, Max Von Essen & More to Star in JUDY ON TV!: CELEBRATING 'THE JUDY GARLAND SHOW'
March 30, 2023

Lyrics and Lyricists is presenting Judy on TV!: Celebrating “The Judy Garland Show,” looking at Garland’s iconic talent through the lens of her landmark 1963-64 weekly television broadcasts. See how to purchase tickets!
New Laurence Fishburne Play, A WRINKLE IN TIME Workshop & More Set for New York Stage and Film 2023 Summer SeasonNew Laurence Fishburne Play, A WRINKLE IN TIME Workshop & More Set for New York Stage and Film 2023 Summer Season
March 30, 2023

New York Stage and Film returns to Marist College July 14-August 6 for their 2023 Summer Season. See the full programming, and learn how to purchase tickes!
Schmackary's to Launch Limited-Edition Cookie for OKLAHOMA!'s 80th AnniversarySchmackary's to Launch Limited-Edition Cookie for OKLAHOMA!'s 80th Anniversary
March 30, 2023

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering with Schmackary’s to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
share